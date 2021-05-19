Experts reiterate that it is key to clarify these types of events because they undermine people’s confidence in vaccines. In addition, they remember that, since the elderly have been inoculated in the world, the disease is strongly affecting the young.

Israeli scientists are investigating whether there is any link between the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 and around 60 reported cases of myocarditis in young people who received the drug.

Israeli media reported cases of inflammation of the heart muscle, six in people who received the first dose and 56 in citizens who received the second injection. Two people lost their lives, a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, and the remaining 60 recovered with hospital treatment.

This is an extremely unusual phenomenon, considering that more than 7 million people have received both doses of the drug. The Israeli Ministry of Health assures that so far there is no clear causal link.

Ugur Sahin, Executive Director of BioNTech assured that “this came from a press report and it is important to receive all the information to determine what really happened and how the cases of myocarditis were documented. Symptoms and severity always have to be well described ”.

“What we already did was search our database where we have available the information of more than 200 million people who have been vaccinated and, so far, from what we have seen, we have not found any significant evidence of this inflammation of the heart muscle, ”Sahin added.

Experts reiterate that it is key to clarify these types of events because they undermine people’s confidence in vaccines. In addition, they remember that, since the elderly have been inoculated in the world, the disease is strongly affecting the young.

In an interview with france24, Dr. Shimshon Erdman, from the Israeli Medical Association, highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated as it has been proven that immunization is the best tool, so far, to avoid serious symptoms

“40% of the seriously ill were young, the adults were all vaccinated, so when the young people began to be exposed, we have seen an overwhelming amount of young people infected. We believe that you have to be vaccinated, no matter what vaccine. Without a vaccine it is worse than receiving a vaccine, not the best in the world. We believe that it was more young people who had a myocarditis problem than a result of the vaccine, but we must continue studying ”, Erdman said.