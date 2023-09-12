People who lost their speech have managed to communicate again thanks to artificial intelligence. In two separate studies, researchers used trained algorithms to decode brain waves and translate them into words. Two women with different conditions were able to recover their ability to communicate. Experts are asking volunteers to join the tests, which they consider key so that more people can benefit from this technology.
