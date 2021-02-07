Researchers at the Drug Discovery Institute in Beijing are looking at treatments and drugs that might be required in the event of other large-scale health threats in the future.

There is still time to overcome the current Covid-19 pandemic, however, Chinese scientists have assured that they are preparing for a possible future epidemic.

Ding Sheng, director of the institution, indicated that “we hope to discover a new way of understanding diseases and also develop new technologies for drug development. We hope to spread our knowledge and technologies developed here to support entities like these,” he said.

“During the Covid pandemic, we really focused all of our efforts right away on finding drugs against this virus,” Ding added.

The research center is supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and works hand in hand with Tsinghua University.

Those responsible for the place assure that, in principle, the coronavirus will be in the world for several years, so it is necessary to prepare with drugs and vaccines that, in addition to being safe and effective, can be produced at low cost, since millions of doses in countries that cannot afford to manufacture them.

“The main reason many developing countries have trouble accessing these life-saving drugs is because they cannot afford it. They do not have the capacity to develop and manufacture these drugs, so with these technologies, with the development of open source processes, access is facilitated, “said Yanzhong Huang, partner of the Global Health Council on Foreign Relations.

Experts point out that although the pandemic has divided many powers that have focused on being at the forefront of medical developments, the key is learning to work as a team so that all these discoveries are available to the population.