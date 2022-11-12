Experts say that this step by Beijing is key in space because it puts China on an equal footing with the United States, the European Union and Russia.

China launched the last of the key modules of its Tiangong station, completing the central structure. It’s called Mengtian, which means “Dream of the Heavens,” and it docked properly after 13 hours. It has a length of 17.8 meters and a diameter of 4.2 meters.

The weight of Mengtian on Earth was about 23 tons and it is an exclusive area for work and sports activities, that is, it does not have bathrooms and bedrooms like the other two modules, the Tianhe and the Wentian.

This third, the Mengtian, is also not equipped with regenerative life support systems, thus leaving more room for the taikonauts to experiment with science.

Fan Ping from the Shanghai Academy of Space Flight Technology said, “I think the Mengtian laboratory module is quite special, as it is an experiment-only module, which can be seen as a specialized study. There are 13 scientific experiment racks.” inside and 37 exposed charging stations outside, which will allow the taikonauts to do more extravehicular charging experiments in the future.”

Let’s remember that the Tiangong station is designed to be in the shape of a t and there are currently three taikonauts in the facility, who are in charge of completing the pertinent works so that it becomes operational.

