It is a vaccine that has already passed tests in animals, specifically in mice, and managed to protect even the fetuses of these rodents, which, according to experts from the Brazilian University of Minas Gerais, suggests that it could be used in the same way in humans. .

‘Calixcoca’ is an experimental vaccine against cocaine addiction. It is a drug that does not seek to prevent consumption, but is designed to help produce antibodies that would prevent the substance from reaching the brain of a user.

Frederico García, research coordinator on ‘Calixcoca’, indicated that “it is a therapeutic vaccine, whose function is to help the body of a person who is chemically dependent to produce anti-cocaine antibodies. These antibodies bind to the drug and prevent it from entering the brain and acting at the site where it normally stimulates.”

The scientist adds: “what we think is that people who go into abstinence and are motivated to continue with abstinence, receiving the vaccine, will have greater chances of not reactivating the reward cycle, remaining in abstinence and thus building a life within of a healthier project”.