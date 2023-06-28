The regulations regarding the collection and management of such data are not very transparent and various organizations warn that there are privacy risks for migrants, due to fears of possible racial profiling with this type of surveillance, which could have an impact on the decisions of immigration authorities.

In San José, the Costa Rican capital, Rightscon took place, the world’s largest congress on human rights in the digital age, with the participation of 175 countries. One of the key topics of discussion was the exchange of biometric data of migrants and other people on the move between the United States and Central American nations.

The regulations regarding the collection and management of said data are not very transparent and organizations warn that there are privacy risks for migrants because with this surveillance, there is fear of a possible racial profiling that could impact the decisions of the immigration authorities. .

Since 2013, Mexico has had a non-binding cooperation memorandum with the United States, while Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador signed a similar agreement since 2014.

All these pacts are framed within the objective of improving the national security of the countries, but according to the organizations these agreements, rather, “have opened the door to the criminalization, discrimination and surveillance of a population that is often in a vulnerable situation”. .

It should be clarified that it is not just a concern in the region, in fact it is one of the central topics of discussion within the European Union with its bill or preliminary law on the regulation of artificial intelligence.

On June 14, the European Parliament opposed the use of biometric identification systems in real time in public spaces but opened the door to being able to use them with judicial authorization, to prosecute “serious crimes”.

According to Amnesty International, “it is worrying that the European Parliament has not respected human rights when surveillance systems affect migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. Parliament has not prohibited discriminatory profiling and risk assessment systems, nor forecast systems used to restrict, prohibit and prevent border movements.