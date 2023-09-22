The philosopher and digital world specialist Eric Sadin spoke with France 24 about the impact of generative artificial intelligence. He assures that we are witnessing a “turning point” because of this technology, which is leading humanity to isolate itself and obtain results without effort. The expert adds that future generations could lose their fundamental abilities by getting used to only giving orders to devices. What awaits us?

