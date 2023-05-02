First modification:
For some, artificial intelligence represents a danger, for others, a key tool. The debate is growing every day about the capabilities of this technology, which, although it is increasingly essential in the development of applications and machines, can also be a source of misinformation. Experts believe that it will not replace humans and that it is our responsibility to learn to live with it.
