Scientists put special emphasis on saying that there are increasing risks of contracting viruses that were previously only in the animal kingdom. This is because humans have invaded habitats where wild animals previously lived. This transmission is aggravated by intensive animal husbandry and living with them.

Already several weeks ago, Chinese scientists indicated that they were preparing from that moment for a possible future pandemic. Now there are several countries that are conducting studies and working together to be prepared for new health threats.

Healthy volunteers attend a London laboratory who are exposed to various pathogens in order to learn more about diseases and test drugs. One of the viruses they study is Covid-19, but researchers agree that it is a matter of time before another virus puts humans at risk.

Lawrence Young, professor of Molecular Oncology at Warwick Medical School assures that “there will be future pandemics. That is, clearly everything has changed and this has been a turning point in terms of how we will see pandemics in the future and how we are going to need to be a lot more prepared. “

Before Covid-19, at least six coronaviruses that affected humans were already known. The last two were SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, identified in 2003 and MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome, in 2012. Both viruses affected about twenty countries and produced serious symptoms and deaths. The scientists assure that due to the way in which they were presented, they made the health systems not measure the magnitude of the pandemic that was coming with the Covid-19.

“We were all drawn into a false sense of security because SARS and MERS spread from people with symptoms and what we did not expect was that a new coronavirus would emerge and could be transmitted by people who did not even know they had it. So it was the asymptomatic contagion, the different behavior that caught us off guard, ”Young says.

“We have had this growing avalanche of zoonoses, you know? Transfer pathogens from the animal kingdom to humans. So it was with HIV, Ebola, SARS, MERS, Covid-19. and it seems that it happens more and more frequently and there are more reasons for this, which have to do with our urbanization, our invasion of the natural environment and having a greater contact with the animal kingdom ”, adds Danny Altmann, professor at Imperial College London.