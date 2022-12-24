The James Webb super telescope and missions like DART and Artemis I made 2022 a key year for us to once again look up curiously into space. The emergence of this new space age is marked by the participation of governments such as China and private actors such as SpaceX. It will be a new adventure that promises to take humans back to the moon and, for the first time, to Mars.
#Science #Technology #dawn #era #space #exploration
Fire | A fierce fire broke out in the area of the former adventure park – the cafe in Kuopio’s Hoksopoli was completely destroyed
The building that served as the cafe of the Hoksopoli adventure park was completely destroyed in the fire.in Kuopio A...
Leave a Reply