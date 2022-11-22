The frontier metaphor has marked the dynamics of science since its origin. We imagine researchers as adventurers exploring the limits of knowledge from large astronomical observatories and remote polar stations. It is an image inherited from the enlightened and romantic tradition of science, built on royal expeditions and exploratory voyages by scientific societies. A tradition that in the middle of the 20th century became a government program with the report Science, the Endless Frontierpresented to Roosevelt in 1945 and considered the origin of modern science policy.

That spirit of adventure lives on in the public and business research community today. Although working conditions have evolved, all the great challenges – from climate change to aging – have a clear scientific and technological dimension. The infinite frontier of knowledge is still there. But there is another much closer frontier, much more finite, that marks the future of science and innovation policy in Europe.

I don’t think so much about the well-known administrative barriers that make project management difficult, or about the longing for a stable career for researchers. Both have been addressed with determination by the new Law on Science, with measures such as the justification by sample of subsidies or the new permanent contract. I am thinking of another regulatory area, in this European case, which includes all the national programs that encourage R+D+i: the European State aid framework. A community regulation that strictly establishes what percentages of public contribution are admissible to accompany private investment. And that applies equally to all the regional and national innovation agencies of the European Union, from the Spanish Center for Industrial Technological Development to its most remote counterpart, Business Finland.

We are talking about a complex issue that, being outside the debate on R+D+i policy, is central to promoting sectors such as aerospace, cutting-edge health or the mobility of the future, to cite three examples. Sectors that represent, in fact, markets under construction ―the new space from small satellites, personalized medicine or automobile electrification and connectivity― marked by disruptive innovations and companies that are reshaping the playing field. Some of them emerging and bursting from the digital world. On a few European occasions and, even less, Spanish.

The initiated reader will have identified the sectors mentioned with some of the PERTEs that have starred in, and also polarized, the public debate on the deployment of the Recovery Plan, as this newspaper reported in a recent editorial. But even to this reader it will not be as visible to what extent the aid framework constrains the public policy instruments that a government can deploy, as well as the pace to do so. In other words, we expect from the Plan and the PERTEs something that is sometimes impossible.

The question is: would it be possible? And why don’t we do it? The answer is complex. One of the pillars of the EU is a common market that only works if member states follow clear rules – see the controversy over the German aid plan for companies hit by the energy crisis. But it is worth asking if we have the best possible regulation in the case of aid for R&D&i: we are talking about technologies on which not only the success of a group of companies depends, but also the resilience of our industry, the future of employment and, increasingly, our own security.

Josep Borrell alerted his ambassadors in October, in a energetic speech, about the cost of Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and Chinese manufacturing. The Ukraine crisis reminds us, every day, of the price of the former. The Covid Crisis put us in front of the mirror to the second, which should concern us more in a scenario of growing technological rivalry with China and its commitment to supremacy in critical technologies, such as 5G or artificial intelligence. It is difficult to arouse citizen enthusiasm around the concept of strategic autonomy ―in its innovative transcript, technological sovereignty―, but it is easy to understand the price we are paying for not paying enough attention to it.

It would be unfair to say that we are not making progress. The European Commission has just adopt a revised aid framework for R+D+i, which presents some improvements, while progress is being made to control the impact of the aid received by non-European companies that operate in our market. In Spain, in the field of PERTE, we are promoting some of the investments through a mechanism ―the IPCEI, in community jargon― that allows better conditions for projects with a cross-border dimension. But the Government can aspire to something more: to lead a deeper European debate during the Spanish presidency of the Union, in the second half of 2023. And to do so by joining the forces of the Ministry of Science and the Ministry of Industry in the Council of Competitiveness.

The most exciting adventures, including scientific and technological ones, begin with great preparation and organization efforts. With everything that never makes headlines, but can save us from frustration, such as having an optimal legal framework. In an international context of growing technological rivalry, this is a battle to widen the frontier that is worth fighting.

Diego Moñux Chercoles is managing partner of the Science & Innovation Link Office

