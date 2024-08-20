There are about 3,500 species of mosquitoes on the planet, but only a handful of them transmit the parasite that causes malaria, which threatens half the world’s population. Editing the genomes of these species to wipe out wild populations, or to stop them from transmitting the parasite, opens the door to ending malaria as a public health problem, especially given the development of resistance to traditional drugs and insecticides, which has stalled progress against a disease that claims more than 600,000 lives each year, most of them in Africa.

Several international scientific consortia are moving forward, with the encouragement of the World Health Organization (WHO), on a path that should culminate in the decision of the affected countries to release modified mosquitoes to replace, or eliminate, wild populations of their own species. The idea is not to supplant the other tools against the disease, such as vaccines, insecticides and mosquito nets, but to add to the available arsenal to turn malaria into a non-existent disease.

On August 20, 1897, a British doctor discovered that female mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting the parasite. Plasmodium to humans, which earned him the Nobel Prize and laid the groundwork for some of today’s scientific advances. On the occasion of International Mosquito Day, which commemorates this discovery, the world’s leading developers of edited mosquitoes in six countries have explained to Planeta Futuro, in interviews by video call and email, why gene editing can give a decisive boost to the fight against malaria; what the next steps are on the scientific front; and how they are working to prevent regulatory vacuums or misinformation from hindering the path to the elusive end of malaria.

From Extremadura to Africa

Emperor Charles V, in whose domains the sun never set, was eventually killed by a mosquito. Specifically, one that transmitted the malaria parasite to him in Yuste, Extremadura. The WHO only declared Spain malaria-free in 1964, and countries such as Holland and Italy did not achieve this until 1970. So, if malaria was eliminated in Europe, couldn’t the same methods be used to eliminate it in Africa?

“Europe and the United States applied [insecticida] “They used DDT on a large scale, drained wetlands and used diesel to treat water and control mosquitoes,” explains researcher Greg Lanzaro of the University of California, Irvine Malaria Initiative (UCMI), who works in São Tomé and Príncipe and the US. “These measures were effective, but they had a high environmental impact and could not be used today.”

In addition, all this was accompanied by strong public investments, improvements in private housing, and climatic and environmental factors favourable to elimination, conditions which, according to the expert, do not exist in tropical and lower-middle income countries where malaria continues to cause havoc.

Gene editing up close

There are two strategies to transform mosquitoes into allies against malaria: some groups, including Lanzaro’s, are developing Anopheles (insects) that cannot transmit the parasite — because scientists have strengthened their immunity against it, or have edited them to produce antimicrobial compounds from species such as the African toad and the European honeybee. The aim is for the edited insects to interbreed with wild ones until only mosquitoes that do not transmit malaria exist.

Mosquitoes that transmit malaria. Target Malaria

Another strategy seeks to eliminate the vector mosquito species in areas affected by the disease. For example, by introducing a genetic modification that results predominantly in male mosquitoes, leading to population collapse. This is the option of Target Malariaa research consortium working in Burkina Faso, Ghana and Uganda, as well as the UK, Italy and the USA.

In both cases, it is key to pair the genetic modifications with a type of DNA segment known as a gene drive (gene drive (in English), which allows new traits to spread rapidly through an entire species or population. Otherwise, the modification tends to disappear after a few generations. So far, gene-driven mosquitoes have only been tested in laboratories.

Let the mosquito work

“We are talking about a technology [la del impulso genético] “It is a highly targeted insecticide that only targets one target species, unlike insecticides, which kill all types of insects indiscriminately,” explains Brian Tarimo, from the research program Transmission Zerobased on the replacement strategy and bringing together experts from Tanzania and the United Kingdom.

For his part, Lanzaro of UCMI points out that gene drive technology is self-sustaining and cost-effective because the mosquito, once released, disperses and reproduces on its own, and without any additional associated costs: “Since mosquitoes do the work, the program will not be interrupted in the event of political or civil instability.”

Another advantage of the tool is equity: it is not only for those who can afford it, like medicines, or for those who live in places with easy access, where it is easy to distribute mosquito nets and treat houses with insecticides. Wherever mosquitoes reach, which is everywhere, innovation will reach.

Moreover, the technology does not rely on human behaviour to be effective, unlike mosquito nets or drugs, which require difficult discipline to achieve. “In the fight against malaria, taking human behaviour out of the equation is a giant step,” says Transmission Zero director in Tanzania, Dickson Lwetoijera.

However, Lwetoijera and the other experts stress that the best possible combination of tools should be used in each context. For example, one could start with an elimination strategy to reduce the size of the target mosquito population, and then replace it with insects that do not transmit the parasite.

The questions of innovation

To date, gene-driven mosquitoes have only been studied under controlled conditions. How they will perform in the real world is still unknown, although laboratory results are promising.

The various consortia are developing and testing the tool in stages. In parallel, they are studying natural ecosystems and seeking answers to all the questions – technical, ethical, legal, logistical – posed to them by authorities, local populations and the international scientific community. Maria Luisa Simões’ laboratory at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp (Belgium), for example, is investigating how changes in temperature and humidity caused by climate change can affect the transmission of the disease. Plasmodium falciparumthe cause of malaria in humans.

To date, neither the consortia nor the independent experts have found evidence of potential negative impacts of edited mosquitoes.

To date, neither the consortia nor the independent experts who have evaluated their work have found evidence of potential negative impacts of edited mosquitoes. According to Target Malaria UK researcher Federica Bernardini, field studies in Ghana are showing that eliminating the mosquitoes is a good way to reduce the risk of mosquito bites. Anopheles would not have any major impact on the ecosystem.

Biotechnology with an African seal

The work of the research consortia described above has several pillars, beyond the purely scientific: helping governments to develop legal frameworks for the correct deployment of the tool; involving the population from the beginning, and training local scientists. In 2023, for example, Tanzanian scientists from Zero Transmission produced the first transgenic mosquito ever created in Africa, based on the strain developed by their partners at Imperial College London.

In 2023, Tanzanian scientists at Zero Transmission produced the first genetically modified mosquito ever created in Africa

“We do not want to import our technologies, but rather support African institutions so that they can recreate them.” in situ and have control over them; bringing cutting-edge biotechnology to the region is critical,” stresses the global co-director of the consortium, George Christophides. For their part, scientists from the University of California are also working to ensure that scientists from São Tomé and Príncipe produce the final modified mosquito, which will belong to the government of the island country.

“Training local professionals and involving communities is critical to ensuring that people in a country have everything they need to make decisions about using technology,” says UCMI project manager Ana Kormos, whose initiative also covers schools.

Genetics for the masses

In Burkina Faso, Target Malaria has deployed a strategy that has enabled even the most remote rural communities to understand, and explain, the science behind genetically modified mosquitoes to combat malaria.

In addition to using visual representations and drama, the experts have collaborated with people in the areas where they work to create glossaries that can explain, in the local language, the meaning of concepts without a direct translation, such as DNA and chromosome. The idea is that without understanding, there can be no acceptance of this or other solutions with the potential to save lives.

Mosquito collection in Burkina Faso in 2021. Target Malaria

“We are not developing technologies to publish in scientific journals, but for people, to end an evil that causes so much suffering,” says Burkinabe anthropologist Lea Pare Toe, who heads the strategy for working with communities in the country.

Regulatory treasure hunt

Gene-driven mosquitoes could join the arsenal against malaria as early as 2030, according to several of those interviewed. But the shadow of regulatory bottlenecks, bureaucratic slowness and political apathy is worrying scientists, especially those who grew up in Africa and experienced the ravages of malaria firsthand.

For now, it appears that each country will develop its own regulations and that neighbouring countries will try to harmonise their standards, given that the WHO lacks guidelines for the deployment of the technology on a regional scale.

“The timing will be determined more by political will than by science,” says Nikolai Windbichler, global co-director of Zero Transmission, although the speed with which Covid-19 vaccines were approved has shown that a regulatory process does not have to last 10 years.

Tarimo from Tanzania sums up the researchers’ perspective: “We are developing a groundbreaking technology that can help save many lives, something we have been fighting for for a long time. Let science do its work so that we can eliminate malaria this very generation.”

