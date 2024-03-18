Planet of Lana will be arriving on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles next month.

The cinematic sci-fi puzzler – which is in part inspired by the likes of Inside and Limbo – was first announced to be coming to additional platforms during Nintendo's Indie World showcase last November, although at this time the team only gave a loose spring release window .

Now, writing on social media platform X, developer Wishfully confirmed Planet of Lana will launch across Switch and PlayStation on 16th April. “Get ready to explore a breathtaking world with your loyal companion Mui as you navigate stunning landscapes, solve puzzles and overcome mysterious dangers,” it said.



Planet Of Lana Nintendo Switch & PlayStation | Date Reveal Trailer





Planet Of Lana Nintendo Switch and PlayStation | Date Reveal Trailer.

On its initial launch across PC and Xbox, our Donlan called Planet of Lana a “beautifully crafted side-scroller with a restless puzzle imagination”, awarding it four out of five stars.

“As I played, I never once forgot that I was playing a very skillfully crafted videogame – a masterpiece of the original meaning. But also: that scamper between the huge legs of stalking monsters. A cave where I encountered an ancient puzzle that was also – whisper it – a kind of musical instrument! A grotto where a beast loomed in the murk ahead, eyes glowing. In moments like this, sheer craft becomes something else, I think. It becomes a memory that will stay with me. The sense of having been in a special place that will pop up years from now when I least expect it,” he wrote in Eurogamer's Planet of Lana review.

Planet of Lana launches April 16th on Nintendo Switch & PlayStation! Get ready to explore a breathtaking world with your loyal companion Mui as you navigate stunning landscapes, solve puzzles & overcome mysterious dangers. Don't miss out – pre-order now! ⬇️ — Planet of Lana (@PlanetofLana) March 15, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



You can check out a trailer for Planet of Lana in the video above.