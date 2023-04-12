It could be a sci-fi story itself: a machine that uses artificial intelligence to impersonate authors working in the genre, churning out one story after another without ever getting writer’s block. And now, it seems, it’s happening in real life.

The editors of three science fiction magazines — Clarkesworld, The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction and Asimov’s Science Fiction — recently said they had been inundated with writing generated by AI chatbots.

“I knew it was coming, but not at the rate that it hit us,” said Sheree Renée Thomas, editor of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, founded in 1949.

The deluge has become so unmanageable that Neil Clarke, editor of Clarkesworld, said he had stopped accepting stories until he could better handle the problem.

He said Clarkesworld, which published its first issue in 2006 and pays 12 cents a word, normally gets about 1,100 submissions a month. But in just a few weeks in February, he received 700 legitimate submissions and 500 machine submissions. Clarke said he was able to detect stories generated by chatbots by examining certain “traits” in the documents, the wording and the delivery process. The wording is “spectacularly bad,” he said. “They are only giving guidelines, emptying, pasting and sending to magazines.”

Clarke tweeted that the writings were largely “prompted by ‘side hustle’ experts who claimed there was easy money to be had with ChatGPT.”

The fact that publishers are facing highlights the challenges brought on by increasingly sophisticated AI chatbots like ChatGPT, which have shown they can write jokes and college essays and attempt medical diagnoses. Some writers worry that technology may one day disrupt the literary world, dethroning the author as the ultimate source of creativity.

But the stories that flood these magazines seem more like spam. Sheila Williams, editor of Asimov’s Science Fiction magazine, said several of the chatbot-generated stories she had received had the same title: “The Last Hope.” “The people who are doing this generally don’t have a real concept of how to tell a story, and neither does any kind of AI,” she said.

Thomas said chatbot-generated writing can be detected, though “it’s sad that we even have to waste time on that.”

He said he had been permanently banning anyone sending chatbot-generated writing.

“I don’t want to read bot stories,” he said. “I want to read stories that come from imagination and real experiences, and from their own impulses.”

By: MICHAEL LEVENSON