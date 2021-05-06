Observer: System Redux, the enhanced edition of Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team’s acclaimed sci-fi horror, will be making the leap to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 16th July.

The original Observer, released back in 2017, tells the story of detective Daniel Lazarski (voiced by the late Rutger Hauer) as he investigates a dilapidated Kraków apartment block, circa 2084, in search of his estranged son. What follows is a compelling blend of dystopian investigation adventure and hallucinatory nightmare as Lazarski, using his Observer talents, delves into the minds of witnesses in search of clues.

Eurogamer called it a “splendid hybrid of CSI, cyberpunk and Silent Hill woven around a potent central performance” on its initial release, awarding it a Recommend badge in the process.

Observer System Redux – PS4 and Xbox One Trailer.

As for Observer: System Redux, it arrived on PC, Xbox Series X / S, and PS5 last November, using the platforms’ additional grunt to deliver a range of technological upgrades – including ray-tracing, HDR lighting, and new 4K textures.

Unsurprisingly, the really flashy stuff won’t be making the transition to the older PS4 and Xbox One, but the consoles will benefit from System Redux’s much-improved character models, various gameplay enhancements, and brand-new side quests.

Assuming nothing has changed dramatically since last year’s release as far as gameplay additions go, that should a mean total of three new side quests (titled Errant Signal, Her Fearful Symmetry, and It Runs in the Family), additional neural interrogations, new secrets, and, mercifully, redesigned stealth.

Observer: System Redux will cost $ 29.99 USD (around £ 22) when it comes to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 16th July.