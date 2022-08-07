Total dynamics, speed, pressure (pressure until touching the opponent so as not to give him a single centimeter of freedom of movement), marking and game aggressiveness, strong tackles, physical power, back and forth, attack after attack, grained fire, athletic performance at the stress limit.

A science fiction football that reminded us of Rollerball, that movie with the recently deceased James Caan in the leading role. Rollerball was a postmodern, fictitious and violent sport, fierce, dehumanized, with players equipped with armor who move on roller skates and try to put a steel ball into a small hole that is the opposite goal.

In that need they collide, they hit each other very hard and they are cruel. Caan, the unforgettable Sonny Corleone from The Godfather, perfectly embodied the role.

The fast-paced game between Fulham and Liverpool

Ugh… what a Premier start! the ascended Fulham received the Liverpool in his famous lair of Craven Cottage, on the banks of the Thames, released ‘barely’ 128 years ago, in 1896, that is, recently. And he gave the English Cup champion a gruff welcome. Accustomed to harassing their rivals, harassing them to take the ball from them first and attack them later, Klopp’s Liverpool, the most finished example of modern football, was overwhelmed from the start by Fulham, who made him feel uncomfortable, bad. What Klopp or Klopp! Fulham planted themselves with an intimidating attitude in each locked. And a frenetic, ultra-physical game came out, almost science fiction like in Rollerball. And others played well, good things were seen, this is what is remarkable: with such a high degree of opposition, the current soccer player still manages to create, set up a game, draw geometric combinations at a touch, create goal situations. And goals.

It was 2-2, but there was danger as for 3-3, 4-3. The two could win, although the feeling always floated that Fulham barked louder. Above all, every time that fantastic ‘9’, the Serbian, came into action Aleksandar Mitrović, who never sounds in the transfer market, but who would also be stellar in any other team.

Mitrovic achieved two memorable feats last year. In Championship (second division) he scored 43 goals in 44 games. The promotion is almost yours. And in the last match of the tie he scored the historic goal against Portugal in Lisbon. With a tie, Portugal went to the World Cup. Serbia fell against the Portuguese, but equalized and in the 90th minute Mitrovic hit a deadly header for 2-1 that gave him direct qualification to Qatar 2022. This Saturday he scored two against the very steep Liverpool, the first, with a magnificent jump , nodding on the very head of Alexander-Arnold. The second, a penalty, that Van Dijk committed to himself. Nobody doubts it, there will be a statue for Mitrovic at Craven Cottage in the near future.

Only in the 64th minute were the reds able to match. And it was because of the entry of Darwin Núñez, who is called to be a great. The Uruguayan entered at 51 minutes and showed his teeth. He equalized with a taquito, but he was also the one who turned the tables on Fulham. Then he lowered the ball for the goal that closed the curtain, in charge of the Egyptian Salah. Side note: beyond a nice overflow with a shot to the post, it was another performance not outstanding from Louis Diaz, and it is Darwin Nunez in the bank. Hey, Lucho! They even gave the peasant to sell; first a rigorous entry from Tete and then another from Kebano.

What was impressive was the total intensity level of the game, especially the first half. In the second the fury subsided because the actors are human beings.

We are going more and more towards that energetic, hyperdynamic football. That’s how it is today. Liverpool has a squad valued at 870 million euros, Fulham’s at 193. No differences were noticed on the pitch because there are still three aspects that are not related to the budget: attitude, preparation and tactics. Taken to a plane of excellence, that trinity can match many other adversary virtues. A fourth could be added: mysticism. If a leader or a squad manages to create it for their own benefit, everyone will perform twice as well. In that, Fulham were equal to or better than Liverpool.

Claudio Vivas, an Argentine coach, recounts that when he first showed Marcelo Bielsa a video of a youth named Lionel Messi, then 17 years old, Bielsa told him: “Put the video on normal speed.” He thought it was too fast. “It’s normal,” Vivas replied. If we show this Fulham-Liverpool to a footballer from the 50s, 60s or 70s, he may ask the same thing as Bielsa: “Slow it down”.

That is why it is much more difficult to stand out today. Any crash in the past would have had a hard time doing the same as Mitrovic on Saturday. Because of the very high level of obstacle. Speed ​​alone would more frequently lead him to error. Not counting the pressure and mobility of the rival.

The trend towards football with greater intensity

We watch a lot of soccer, several games a week, from Europe and South America. The trend is there. On Wednesday we appreciate Vélez 3-Talleres 2, also volcanic. Argentine soccer, shrunk by the economy, emptied of figures that emigrate everywhere, continues to be of a captivating intensity. They are all Fulham. They run, fight and lock nonstop, move like enzymes and also try to play. And everyone wants to win. Patronato thrashed Boca 3 to 0 and River fell in the Monumental with 70,000 supporters against Sarmiento. Everyone wins. Palmeiras conquered the last Libertadores losing only one game: against Defense and Justice, in Sao Paulo, 4 to 3. With nothing, they seek to win. It is the prevailing mentality.

Bayern Munich thrashed Eintracht on the first date of the Bundesliga.

On Friday we watched the sensational start of the Bundesliga on TV: Eintracht Frankfurt, brand new champion of the Europa League, received Bayern Munich in its packed Waldstadion and the unruly visitor made it six. Six to one! Müller and Beckenbauer’s club has tyrannized German football based on excellence and superiority. On Wednesday, Frankfurt will play the European Super Cup against Real Madrid and Bayern have already crushed their illusion. There we also saw, in addition to goals and good football, an electrifying duel, with remarkable mobility. The twenty-two actors moved for 96 minutes as the Duracell bunny,

without ever stopping, with striking vivacity. They all go to

that, otherwise they cannot compete.

