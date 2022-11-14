Home page politics

Citizens’ income is an issue in the Bundesrat. The Union stops the plans – after a sometimes emotional debate in the state chamber.

Update from November 14, 7:20 p.m: The Greens warn that the planned citizen income reform will fail. “It is possible that the citizens’ income will then silt up in the mediation committee,” said party leader Omid Nouripour on Monday in Berlin. “There is a possibility if the Union is completely blocked and simply relies on Hartz IV remaining as it is.” All information about what the current political developments mean for Hartz IV recipients.

Update from November 14, 12:15 p.m.: The Federal Council has rejected the traffic light’s citizens’ income plans. The Chamber of States will meet again on November 25th – then the topic could be on the agenda again.

The prerequisite is that the mediation committee comes to a promising agreement. Among other things, the Baden-Württemberg Minister of Economics had emphasized the Union’s serious willingness to talk in the debate.

Update from November 14, 12:12 p.m.: Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) also campaigned again for the citizens’ allowance in front of the state representatives. Germany is no longer in a state of mass unemployment, he stressed. “If two-thirds of long-term unemployed people have no professional qualifications, then it makes more sense to enable them to catch up on professional qualifications instead of getting them into unskilled jobs so that the job center will see them again in a few months.” That also applies to Bavaria, he replied the address of Markus Söders Minister of State Florian Herrmann.

“I am grateful that this is being discussed objectively here,” said Heil, but recently there have also been discussions that “were not intended to hold our society together”.

Federal Council debates citizens’ benefit: CSU minister insists on Hartz incentives – Thuringia reprimands “Maserati” debate

Update from November 14, 12:00 p.m.: Even in the Bundesrat, the SPD and Union state governments do not agree on the facts about the planned citizens’ income. Bavarian Minister of State for Federal Affairs, Florian Herrmann (CSU), referred to the wage gap requirement in the Bundesrat debate. He insisted on the contents of the Hartz regulations.

“Right from that reform, which made Germany strong again, which was considered the sick man of Europe at the beginning of the millennium,” remains in the new law “only a little when viewed in the light,” he explained. The economic successes of the last few decades have been achieved “because the Hartz IV laws have created incentives”.

Thuringia’s representative Benjamin-Immanuel Hoff (left), on the other hand, reprimanded a debate that was difficult to understand from an East German perspective. The “spare assets”, for example, often relate to private old-age provision created out of personal fear of poverty in old age. Anyone who demands this cannot demand that the protective assets be attacked. It is nothing more than an implementation of a decision of the Federal Constitutional Court. Hoff expressed incomprehension that the CDU in Thuringia, for example, had warned that beneficiaries would drive around “in the Maserati”. This shows that the debate has come to a head.

Citizen’s income flop in the Bundesrat? Schwesig appeals emotionally – “I experienced it myself as a girl”

Update from November 14, 11:32 am: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) campaigned emotionally for the new citizens’ allowance in the Bundesrat – and urged the Union to engage in a factual debate. “Things have gotten mixed up in the last few days and that’s not good!” She emphasized. There are groups of people who are having a hard time because of illness, unemployment through no fault of their own or the like, but at the same time there are also people who are in work but only just make ends meet. “I would say that both of them don’t have it easy, but both deserve the support of the state.” These groups should not be played off against each other.

If the mediation committee is called, the discussion must be “objective and fair”. “I experienced myself as a young girl what unemployment felt like in the family,” explained Schwesig. At that time, many people in the East had become unemployed through no fault of their own. “That can also happen quickly today,” emphasized the SPD politician. “It’s important that at a moment like this, people can trust that the social system they’ve been paying into all the time will support them.”

Citizens’ money replaces Hartz IV: CDU politician calls for “corrections”

The Baden-Württemberg Economics Minister Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut (CDU) expressed a different opinion. She called for “corrections” in the sense of the “successful project of promoting and demanding”. The need for higher Hartz IV rates is out of the question, and strengthening training in unemployment is also positive. However, some people need “guard rails” in order to pursue their return to work “with vigor and seriousness”. Limits, for example in the case of asset allocation, are also necessary in order to create acceptance for the reform. The Union does not want to torpedo the reform – for example, the special session was made possible in order to have time for the mediation committee.

Hoffmeister-Kraut admitted that the green-black government in Stuttgart did not agree on the subject of citizens’ income. Baden-Württemberg will therefore abstain.

Federal Council decides on gas aid

Update from November 14, 11:15 am: The Federal Council has not lodged any objections to the traffic light coalition’s emergency gas and heating aid. With that, the plans are decided.

Update from November 14, 11:05 am: The special session of the Federal Council is running – the incumbent chairman Peter Tschentscher (SPD) reads personal details first. The first item on the agenda is the Federal Government’s “December emergency aid”.

Citizen’s income before failure in the Bundesrat? Countries discuss the reform at a special session

preliminary report: Berlin – On Monday afternoon, the traffic light coalition’s citizens’ allowance could fail – at least for the time being. From 11 a.m. the Federal Council will debate the reform plans. The Union has announced a “no”. And the countries she (co-)governs have the necessary votes to stop the Hartz IV successor. Then the traffic light and the members of the Federal Council would have to find a solution in the mediation committee of the two chambers.

“Hope always dies last for me. Citizens’ income has been passed in the Bundestag. It can also happen to the Bundesrat today, ”said the parliamentary director of the Bundestag SPD, Katja Mast, to the dpa shortly before the appointment. Many suggestions from the federal states have already been taken up. But the hopes are rather low. On Sunday evening, CDU Vice Carsten Linnemann described the demands of the Union again in the ARD talk “Anne Will” – in essence, the CDU and CSU are opposed to the fact that the harsh sanctions of Hartz IV should fall in the new concept. But that is precisely what is central to the SPD and the Greens.

Citizens’ money in the Bundesrat: Lindner appeals to Merz – Schwesig is already relying on the mediation committee

The FDP also warned of a willingness to compromise. “If Friedrich Merz blocks the citizens’ income, he has to explain to hard-working young people in particular why he is not rewarding their performance,” said Liberal boss and Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the dpa. With the current system, a trainee who receives 800 euros only has 240 euros of the money he has earned. According to Lindner, it would be more than 600 euros for citizen money.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) is already a step further in spirit. “We have to be prepared that it won’t be enough today if the Union countries don’t participate,” she said on ZDF’s “Morgenmagazin”. She called for a meeting in the mediation committee “next week”. After an agreement there, the Federal Council could pass the reform on November 25th. This date is the last possible date to start the reform at the turn of the year.

Citizens’ money: traffic lights against Union – CDU General does not want to “take part”

However, Schwesig also emphasized: “We cannot completely destroy the reform either. Because this reform is fair.” The criticism that it is not fair, that there are no demands and support, is simply not true. “But we put more emphasis on promotion. We want people to get out of these emergency situations,” she said. The traffic light recently accused the Union of “fake news” on the subject.

CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja, on the other hand, accused the traffic light coalition of giving up the concept of promoting and demanding with citizen money. The mediation committee will come with “fair certainty”, he also said in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. “If you give up funding and demands like this and set such false incentives, then we clearly cannot participate.” The citizen’s income is unfair.

Citizen’s income in the “hog gallop”? Union wants to increase Hartz rates first

Czaja announced that the Union wants to have the Bundestag vote on an increase in Hartz IV rates next week. The CDU and CSU had made the proposal to the federal government to decouple the increase in standard rates and the reform plans of the traffic light coalition. “We will bring this back to the Bundestag next week”: “We have no pressure at all to push this reform through the parliaments at a gallop.”

SPD politician Mast emphasized, however, that approval from the Federal Council “would be a very clear message to all people who have to turn over every euro twice”. If “a mediation committee follows, it is a normal political process. The SPD will continue to do everything in its power to ensure that the basic income comes on January 1st.” Mast himself is a member of the mediation committee. (dpa/fn)