Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

Breaking news. (Symbolic photo) © IPPEN.MEDIA

Malu Dreyer resigned from her position as Prime Minister in Rhineland-Palatinate a few weeks ago. Alexander Schweitzer has now been elected as her successor.

Mainz – The Rhineland-Palatinate state parliament has elected SPD politician Alexander Schweitzer as the new state premier. The 50-year-old takes over the office from Malu Dreyer (63), who has resigned.