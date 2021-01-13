The fans of FIFA are participating these days in the vote to choose the Team of the Year. That has done too Schweinsteiger, a former Bayern and Manchester footballer, who has made a starting eleven with two major absences, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The choice of the former German footballer has caused a stir on social media, with numerous users wondering where were the Portuguese star and the Argentine star. They weren’t the only ones that FIFA fans have missed on the FIFA 21 Team of the Year.

He Spanish Thiago Alcántara has been another of the most claimed after the publication of the eleven of Schweinsteiger. “Henderson on Thiago,” read a user who attached a surprise photo.

The eleven chosen by the former Bayern player, with a 1-3-4-3, starts with his compatriot Neuer in goal; Marquinhos, Van Dijk and Ramos on defense; Kimmich, De Bruyne, Henderson and Raphael Guerreiro in midfield; and Mbappé, Lewandowski and Neymar on the line of attack.

FIFA has selected 70 of the best footballers of the last 12 months, who will be voted on by the fans until next January 18. Afterwards, special cards will be produced for the top 11 players with the most votes in their respective position.