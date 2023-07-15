We would love that Alex could try to qualify for Paris 2024. That he could feel like an athlete again, with a tank top and a pair of racing shoes to march under the eyes of Sandro Donati

Pier Bergonzi

Injustices, or at least those that appear to us as such, have no expiration date and repeatedly knock on the door of our conscience. This is the reflection we made while reviewing the Netflix docu-series “The Alex Schwazer case” and after reading the services of Valerio Piccioni, Franco Arturi and the interview with the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò. The story is known to all: Schwazer was found positive for an infinitesimal dose of synthetic testosterone at a surprise check on January 1, 2016, while preparing a sensational return to the Rio Games. Yes, Alex is the Olympian of the 50 km walk in Beijing 2008, the South Tyrolean who was then stopped before London 2012 for testing positive for epo, which he confessed through tears. It is the same that he had then decided to return only in tandem with Sandro Donati, the most determined and staunch supporter of the fight against doping. Someone who paid for his intransigence until he was marginalized by an all too self-referential world. That path of redemption was so uncomfortable, as poetic, as to be indigestible to too many people. Unacceptable for a certain part of the institutions. And in fact that train of wishes was derailed a stone’s throw from the station. See also Strade Bianche, the magic is back. Pogacar is exalted: "My favorite"

Anomalies and new disqualifications — Schwazer traveled to Rio, at his own expense, to be told on the eve of the Games that he could not participate in what he felt was ‘his’ race. They didn’t want to see the path errors and anomalies of an unprecedented check and announcement of positivity. Alex Schwazer was sentenced by the CAS, which accepted all the requests of the international athletics federation, to 8 years. A disqualification that will end on July 7, 2024, a few days before the Paris Games, making a possible Olympic qualification in any case impossible. But in these seven years something has happened. Among so many doors slammed in the face, among so much fury (as Malagò has well underlined) there was that ray of light of the Bolzano criminal investigation. Judge Walter Pelino, who could have requested indictment (in Italy doping is a criminal offence) wrote in black and white in his filing order that it was “Ascertained with a high degree of rational credibility that the urine samples taken to Alex Schwazer on January 1, 2016 have been altered in order to make them test positive and, therefore, to obtain the disqualification and discredit of the athlete as well as of his coach, Sandro Donati…”. See also Effective bet ufc Canada

the ultimate joke — The CAS and the Swiss federal court did not understand the scope of the Italian investigation and confirmed the judgment of the sporting trial. Now the front of the European Court of Human Rights remains open. But the Strasbourg court has biblical times and when it takes its decision, Alex’s disqualification will be served until the last day. Now we sincerely don’t believe that Schwazer can come back, at 38, to make the qualifying time and can even win the Games again (in Paris, by the way, there will only be the 20 km). But maybe he does… And the whole story leaves us with a bitter taste, because injustice, as we perceive it, has no expiration date. And we would love, yes, that Alex could at least try. That he could feel like an athlete again, with a tank top and a pair of racing shoes to march under the eyes of Sandro Donati (one of the few who has never abandoned him) with a stopwatch in his hand who shouts some advice at him. Just this. And that wouldn’t be much. See also Martha Bayona, the gold cyclist who was afraid of bicycles