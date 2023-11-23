Coach Rondelli analyzes the walker’s last sessions in the House: “Alex has studied a new program until December 6th, the useful date for an appeal”

Michele Antonelli

“Not only does it not stop, he even trains on his rest days. As happened on Tuesday 21 November, with a double quality session.” Giorgio Rondelli thus frames the last two days of work Alex Schwazer to the Big Brother. After the no of the Wada to the reduction of the disqualification and a difficult moment, the walker has set new goals. “He studied a new program until next December 6thlast day to file an appeal”.

November 21st — Tuesday training begins on Tapis Roulant: "Alex starts with 25′ at 4'55"-5′ per km (118 pulses) and then continues with 40′ of fartlek, with 20 fast variations of 1′ at 3'55" per km and 1′ of recovery at 4'15" per km (with heart rate between 148 and 150 beats per minute). To close the morning, 5′ of cool down". The afternoon work shifts toelliptical: "Here it starts with 25′ at 130 pulses and continue with 20′ at 150-160 pulses20′ maximum at 160-170 beats and another 5′ with heart rate between 150 and 160 beats per minute".

November 22 — Wednesday work always starts on Tapis Roulantwith 25′ at 4'50"- 5′ per km (120 pulses): "Then Alex continues with 20′ at 4'15" per km (132 pulses) and above all 20′ with 10 fast variations of 90″ at 3'45" per km and recovery of 30″ at 4'15" per km (163-172 pulses). At the end of the first part of the day, 10′ to 4'15" per km (152 pulses) and another 10′ cool-down sessions". The afternoon session is more agile: "In this case we start with 25′ at 135 pulses and let's continue with 35′ at 150-160 pulsesto close with a 5′ cool down".

considerations — Coach Rondelli analyzes the last two days in detail: "Between Tuesday and Wednesday Alex trained for 4 hours and 50 minutesmarching for 32km. The two should be underlined with a red pencil fartlek morning. Especially the second, in which he finished 5km under 20′. Going into the specifics of the new programming developed, Alex decided to reduce the number of hours per week to 12/15 (so far it had been kept at 5-7pm), but without losing the focus on qualitywhich will always occupy at least 40-50% of the overall work". All to maintain and not improve the current good condition.