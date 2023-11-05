Coach Rondelli comments on the walker’s Saturday in the House: “Alex walked for 24 km on the treadmill, with an hour and a quarter of work on the elliptical”

Michele Antonelli

“Another good day of training, with three hours of work divided equally between morning and afternoon“. Giorgio Rondelli, coach of several champions and consultant of Active Journalthus summarizes the last double session completed by Alex Schwazer to the Big Brother. “Overall, the athlete marched for 24 km on the treadmilladding an hour and a quarter on the elliptical“.

morning — The first session on Saturday opens on the treadmill: "Alex here starts with 40′ at 4'50"-5′ per km (122 pulses) and continue with 10′ at 4'30"-4'20" per km (137 beats). Then comes the most challenging part, with half an hour characterized by 10 x 2′ at 3'52" per km, with 1′ of recovery at 4'20" per km (heart rate between 157 and 168 beats per minute)". To close the morning, another 10′ at 4'30"-4'20" (138 beats).

afternoon — As seen many other times, the afternoon’s work shifts toelliptical: “Alex starts with half an hour at 130 pulses and continue with a quarter of an hour at 150-160 pulsesbefore moving on to 20‘maximum at 170-175 pulses. Before the usual 15′ of cool-down walk-march on the treadmill, here’s another 10′ at 150-160 heartbeats”.

considerations — Coach Rondelli analyzes the double session in detail, highlighting some phases: “It is worth underlining thegreat fartlekyet another, with fast variations at 15.5 km/h and good recovery at 14 km/h. Very good also in the 20′ maximum on the elliptical, in which the athlete reached 175 pulses. With today’s training, Sunday 5 November, Alex will complete his eighth week of work at the company.”