A female police officer in the US shot and killed a 20-year-old black man after a traffic stop. Big protests followed.

Update from April 14th, 7:20 p.m .: Two days after the fatal shot at a young African American near Minneapolis (USA), the responsible ex-police officer was arrested. According to the authorities, the 48-year-old Kim Potter is accused of “second degree manslaughter”. The former police officer was arrested in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Now Potter is to be taken to a prison during the day and formally accused. The charges against the alleged death guardian can possibly be changed until a possible trial. Potter had resigned from the police force after the fatal shot at 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The incident resulted in demonstrations and sometimes riots.

US police shoot black people during control: Local police chief resigns

Update from April 13th, 10:20 pm: After the fatal police operation against a young African American near the US city of Minneapolis, the officer in charge and the local police chief resigned. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said Tuesday that the policewoman, who apparently mistook her firearm for her stun gun, submitted her resignation in writing. Police chief Tim Gannon also resigned.

Update from April 13, 9:53 a.m.: The George Floyd case was only a year ago. After the violent death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright on April 12, people took to the streets for the second evening in a row, despite a curfew in the greater Minneapolis area. Dozens of protesters shouted slogans and waved banners outside the Brooklyn Center Police Station. “All racist killer cops to jail” and “Am I next?” Was written on the demonstration signs. The police used tear gas.

During the operation against the Afro-American Wright near Minneapolis, the policewoman apparently mistook her firearm for a stun gun (see previous update).

US President Joe Biden has called for calm. “Peaceful protest is understandable,” said Biden on Monday in the White House. But there is “absolutely no justification” for violence. The president referred to the ongoing investigation: “The question is whether it was an accident or on purpose. That still has to be clarified. “

US police shoot black people during control: Police chief probably explains serious mistake by a policewoman

Update from April 12th, 9:13 pm: According to initial police findings, the death of a 20-year-old black man in Minnesota can be traced back to an accidental shot. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said footage taken by the security forces’ bodycam indicated that a female police officer accidentally pulled her pistol instead of an electric baton.

Police chief Gannon showed footage of the police officers’ bodycams at the press conference on Monday. It shows security guards attempting to handcuff Wright. Wright seems to loosen himself and get back into his car. A policeman shouts “Taser Taser Taser” but has a pistol in her hand, from which the shot seems to be coming off.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called the incident “heartbreaking and just mind boggling.” He promised a full explanation. Police Chief Gannon said, “There is nothing I can say to alleviate the family’s pain.” The officer was released while the investigation was ongoing. Elliott and Gannon stressed the right to peaceful demonstrations, but called for no violence.

US police shoot black people during traffic control – tear gas and National Guard during protests

First report from April 12th: Minneapolis – Another case of police violence in the US has sparked violent protests. In the state of Minnesota on Sunday (local time) in the small town of Brooklyn Center, a police officer shot and killed a 20-year-old black man after a traffic stop. This was announced by the police department of the city of Brooklyn Center in the state of Minnesota.

The city is currently on trial against ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with the death of African American George Floyd less than a year ago. Chauvin is accused of pressing his knee on George Floyd’s neck for minutes during the deployment last year, although the latter pleaded to let him breathe. Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 caused outrage around the world and sparked unprecedented anti-racism protests in the United States.

Police violence in the USA: Black man shot dead after traffic control

According to a report from the police, the officers stopped a driver on Sunday shortly before 2 p.m. local time (9 p.m. CEST) for a traffic offense. During the inspection, they found that there was an arrest warrant against him. The officers tried to arrest him, whereupon the 20-year-old tried to flee with his car. One of the police officers shot and hit him. The man drove several blocks before the car collided with another car. The man died there.

A passenger suffered “non-life-threatening injuries” and was taken to a local hospital. The incident is being investigated. The police initially did not provide any information about the identity of the victim. The Washington Post and other media wrote that it was a 20-year-old black man. It is unclear whether he was armed.

After the George Floyd case: renewed police violence triggers violent protests in the United States

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Brooklyn Center on Sunday evening. The newspaper Star Tribune According to the police used rubber bullets against the protesters. The photos show people waving flags of the “Black Lives Matter” movement on the hoods of police cars. After about an hour, the police withdrew. The protesters lit candles.

A little later, hundreds of demonstrators gathered again in front of the local police station. The officers then used tear gas and stun grenades against the crowd, reported a AFP-Journalist. The local police were reinforced by the Minnesota National Guard, which is currently stationed in Minneapolis because of the chauvin trial. (dp / dpa / AFP)

