Arnold Schwarzenegger was stopped today, January 17, by customs officers at Munich airport for failing to declare a luxury watch. “He is sitting here with us, it's true”, the spokesperson for the customs office of the German port confirmed to Dpa, specifying that towards the famous actor and former governor of California a tax proceeding has been initiated.

The Bild newspaper was the first to break the news of Schwarzy's arrest for failing to declare the luxury watch he intended to leave in Europe upon his arrival in Munich. “If a good remains in the EU, you have to pay taxes and customs, this rule applies to everyone”, said the customs spokesperson, specifying that the procedure “will take some time”, but soon the actor will be able resume his journey.

According to Bild, Schwarzenegger, a former world bodybuilding champion born in Austria and naturalized in the United States, was headed to his native country to participate in a charity auction for initiatives on the climate crisis and attend the Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbühel.