Arnold Schwarzenegger was arrested at a German airport on charges of failing to declare a luxury watch he intended to auction for charity. According to the BBC, yesterday the Hollywood actor was detained for three hours at Munich airport. An investigation was launched for alleged tax evasion as the watch was intended to be sold within the European Union (EU). Under EU rules, anyone arriving with ''cash or certain valuables'' exceeding 10,000 euros must declare it.



Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped at Munich airport. Suspected for tax evasion is released after three hours of interrogation Jeanne Perego January 17, 2024

However, a source told CBS News, the BBC's American partner, that Schwarzenegger was not asked to fill out a disclosure form. The actor, politician and climate change activist eventually managed to pay the tax, but only after overcoming a series of problems. After a first ATM didn't work, it was discovered that the nearest bank was closed and withdrawal limits at the ATM were too low, meaning the 76-year-old had to wait for customs officials to bring in a new ATM, the source said . The actor's spokesperson told German tabloid Bild that the airport incident is “a comedy full of mistakes, but it would make a very entertaining crime film.” Bild said the actor appeared to “have taken the incident calmly” and one published image showed a smiling Schwarzenegger posing for a photo and holding a watch box with a note reading “For the Austria”. According to local media, the watch was custom-made for the Terminator star by luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet, which makes watches that can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The watch is said to be auctioned off tonight at a fundraising dinner for the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative in Kitzbuhel, Austria, about 89km from Munich. A press release for the event, which will take place at the five-star Stanglwirt hotel, says that “works of art, signed works and experiences from the world of sport and cinema” will be on sale. An auction listing for the watch, obtained by Bild, said it was one of only 20 in existence and included “an image of Arnold in his iconic pose with the words 'Arnold Classic'.” The starting price indicated for the offers was 50,000