Several big Hollywood stars will be protagonists, in the car, on the sidelines of the Super Bowl LVI, the sporting final most awaited by the citizens of the United States of America and one of the most watched televised events in the world. On the pitch, the NFL teams of the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will compete, while the commercials will be exploited by various car manufacturers to carry on the electric message. Among the brands present will be GM, Toyota, Kia, Nissan and even BMW, which has hired two global stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek..

The former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the Greek god par excellence, Zeus, while Salma Hayek and his wife Hera. Specifically, they are retired gods, refugees in the States to escape the tensions of Mount Olympus. “The humor resides in this legendary god of lightning, who is supposed to be indestructible, while instead struggling with everyday electronics,” Schwarzenegger said. “This is my first Super Bowl commercial and the first time I’ve played a Greek goddess,” Hayek said. The two discuss which car to use, and the choice falls on one BMW iX.

The assumption behind the message in the commercial is that seventy-five percent of the decisions made in a marriage about where to spend the money would be made by women and even then this is exactly what happens, with the wife deciding on the right car for her. get her husband back on track. However, the idea of ​​General Motors is no less: the American group bothered the Austin Powers villain to celebrate Ultium electric technology. Kia will sponsor the EV6 through the adventures of Robo Dog, a robot puppy. Nissan’s commercial, focusing on the sports Z, involves a well-respected cast with Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista.