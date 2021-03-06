Diego Schwartzman and Francisco Cerúndolo enjoy a dream week in Buenos Aires. The Argentine top ten and one of the most pleasant appearances in recent times in the tennis of our country got into the semifinals of the tournament with two triumphs against Spanish tennis players and now they will try to specify a purely Argentine final in the ATP of Buenos Aires when they play their respective semis matches in the Guillermo Vilas court of the BALTC.

Cerúndolo, 22 years old and coming from the previous classification, who seeks to emulate his younger brother Juan Manuel (19), surprising champion of the Córdoba Open last week, will face from 12 (TyC Sports) With the spanish Albert Ramos-Viñolas, fifth seed.

To get there, he beat Pablo Andújar in three sets. After starting with an early break in the first game, he was very erratic and somewhat nervous and could do little against a superior rival by ranking and experience. However Cerúndolo, faithful to his fighting spirit, did not give up, he let go a little more at the beginning of the second chapter, he gained confidence and evened the development of the game. And the result. Then he extended his big moment at the start of the third set because he stole serve from his rival in the third game to take a 2-1 lead; and continued to rise before an increasingly erratic Andújar. Thus he struck again in the seventh game to go ahead 5-2 and then seal the victory with his serve.

Knowing the fate of Cerúndolo, although not before 2:00 p.m., Peque Schwartzman, the top favorite, will be measured with the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, fourth favorite and pupil of David Nalbandian from Cordoba, in search of the final.

Diego Schwartzman at the ATP in Buenos Aires. Photo Press Argentina Open

The world number 9 brought out his top ten class last night by beating Spaniard Jaume Munar (Spain) 6-2, 7-5 in what defined his “best match since Roland Garros” last year.

Schwartzman seeks this year to consecrate himself for the first time in Buenos Aires, where he was a finalist in 2019 – he lost to Italian Marco Cecchinato – and a semifinalist in 2020 – he fell to Portuguese Pedro Sousa.

The Argentina Open, televised by TyC Sports, distributes prizes for $ 411,940 and is played at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.