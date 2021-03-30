Little Schwartzman managed to defuse the bomb in time. A few hours after his 6-1, 6-4 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the Miami Open, he was part of a controversy with a New York Times reporter.

The journalist in question, Ben Rothenberg, is one of the reporters covering the Masters 1000 that is played in Florida and asked Schwartzman about the coronavirus situation in Argentina. As he did with other athletes, too I wanted to know the position of the Argentine who occupies number 9 in the ATP ranking on the Covid-19 vaccine.

“It’s really not a priority for me because in Argentina we are having a lot of problems to get it. We are in the United States and we have a lot of opportunities with the vaccine, but I’m not thinking of giving it to me now, “started the Peque.

But the phrase of the Argentine tennis player that most caught the journalist’s attention was the following: “If I have the chance, in the future, I will help my family to get vaccinated. But I’m not really a vaccine lover, I never do. I never went Getting vaccinated is not within my family’s traditions“.

Diego Schwartzman: “I really don’t love the vaccine, you know, never, never. It’s not a tradition in my family to get any vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/SxdtLhakrQ – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 29, 2021

Schwartzman’s confession so surprised the journalist that he decided to upload his statement to Twitter. Later, Peque spoke of the difficulties our country is having in accessing the doses necessary to supply the population. Then, Rothenberg asked him if he was aware of an ATP move to vaccinate players: “No. I read a lot about Tokyo, right? They are going to try to vaccinate athletes. If athletes have the possibility to get vaccinated before Tokyo, in a legal way, maybe it will“.

It seems that Peque wanted to clarify that he would not accept a privileged situation and ended up creating confusion about his position regarding vaccines.

The truth is that the tennis player did not take long to pick up the glove and went out to clarify everything on his Twitter account, before his statements turned into an unstoppable ball: “Hello everyone!!! I want to clarify that I responded to @BenRothenberg in English which is not my specialty … that I am going to get vaccinated when my turn comes that I would not get the vaccine before my family and the people who really need it. Maybe my English was not clear“.

Hello everyone!!! I want to clarify that I responded to @BenRothenberg in English which is not my specialty … that I am going to get vaccinated when it is my turn that I would not get the vaccine before my family and the people who really need it. Maybe my English was not clear. – diego schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) March 29, 2021

Thus, the Little Schwartzman went out to deactivate the bomb before its explosion. Did he do it in time?