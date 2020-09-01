Diego Schwartzman, ninth seeded, and Dusan Lajovic, 18th, fell on Monday in the first round of the US Open to opponents theoretically affordable for them. Especially painful was the Argentine’s defeat, which inexplicably complicated life against the British Cameron Norrie (76th in the world) after winning the first two sets with some ease (6-3, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 and 7-5). The Serbian, for his part, put up even less resistance against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov (72nd), who beat him 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4.

Schwartzman lost his strength and shot unforced errors to 81, with some pretty bad percentages on serve against an opponent who has taken his measure since he beat him last year in Acapulco. Lajovic lacked aggressiveness and was not very fine with his serves against a grown rival who placed 41 winners with 11 aces. Norrie will be seen in the second round with the Argentine Federico Coria and Gerasimov, with the Australian Jordan Thompson.

Zverev, Shapovalov and Mannarino, go ahead

Alexander Zverev found himself in a sizable brown when the draw for the draw paired with US Open and Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson. Caprices of destiny and the low protected ranking of the South African, who was out for several months due to injury and stood up, but could not with the German (7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-3 and 7-5). After overcoming the difficult commitment in the war of direct aces (18 for him and 20 for Anderson), Zverev will also try to overcome, and it may be easier for him, the American guest Brandon Nakashima, although he was able to overcome the Italian Paolo Lorenzi (6-3, 6-2 and 7-6 (3)). Who did not disappoint the first time either was Denis Shapovalov (12th favorite), who got rid of the American promise Sebastian Korda (6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2) and it will cross with Kiatkowski or Kwon. Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (32nd) also advanced, who beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-4, 2-6 and 6-3 and will run into Sock or Cuevas.

Results of the day.