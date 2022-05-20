The decision of the Suzuki from leave MotoGP at the end of the season he took the entire paddock by surprise, including the team itself, just think of Livio Suppo who joined the team this year or Joan Mir who was in the midst of discussions for the renewal of his commitment with the Japanese house. Dorna has made a big voice, and the respective lawyers are already working to find an agreement for the termination that linked Suzuki to the World Championship until 2026. A legend of the Hamamatsu brand, Kevin Schwantzwho spent his entire career from 1986 to 1995 with the team, explained that he had grasped rationality in the move of the company’s top management: “I wasn’t too surprised, why Suzuki has had problems selling motorcycles in recent years. From the outside you see the bikes, the riders and the whole team and it seems that everything is fine. But financially, MotoGP is enormously demanding, I assure you ”.

In the interview given to motomagazine.co.ilthe American champion is convinced that a desperate move to save the project can be made: “Whether it’s a mistake or not, we’ll have to wait and see. For them, spending a lot of money on grand prixes probably doesn’t make sense anymore. Maybe Suzuki could change his mind if a big sponsor shows up to say: ‘Hey, we have the money, why don’t you stay in MotoGP? I think the dollars could change Suzuki’s mind. But honestly I think it will be difficult, because once the decision is made and communicated to the team, it will be hard to retrace one’s steps “concluded Kevin Schwantz.