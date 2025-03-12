There is currently a lot to call between FC Schweinfurt and Türkgücü Munich. On the one hand, there would be the regional league game next weekend, which is on the brink because Türkgücü will not find a venue again. The Dantestadion is blocked for security reasons because the game is classified as a high -risk game. The Grünwald stadium is already home to a game on Friday and Saturday. And the agreed rent of the SV Heimstetten system is said to be extremely expensive, there is talk of a low five -digit amount for a single game. So it seems that Türkgücü had to dig deep into their pockets so as not to lose these three possible points without a fight – if the host has no suitable venue, they go to the opponent. Even such a non -occurrence including loss of dot could be an option for the clammy Türkgücü. It would still be due to the Schweinfurters whether they want to agree to a game of the game. However, such a courtesy seem questionable-even if the former bitter promotion competitors will soon move together to court.

Türkgücü has to dig deep into the pocket anyway to get other three points back at the green table. Peratfurt and Türkgücü may share the legal fees if they are now calling the arbitral tribunal of the Bavarian Football Association (BFV) to get the points from the games against Schwaben Augsburg. They were awarded to them in December, and the next instance was collected again at the end of February.

It took a while until the decision, also because the shock about the second verdict had to be digested, according to which Schwaben Augsburg only has to pay a three-digit fine despite the multiple violation of the U23 rule. The other two affected clubs, Eintracht Bamberg and Wacker Burghausen, also thought about whether they wanted to afford the financial effort, especially since the course of the arbitral tribunal has no guarantee of success. Eintracht, however, would need the possible points from the green table – and is willing to continue the legal dispute, as Bamberg’s board spokesman Sascha Dorsch confirmed on request. You could hear about Wacker Burghausen that one would participate in another lawsuit.

On Tuesday, the decision was still available whether Türkgücü and Schweinfurt would bring in a common lawsuit or whether they are involved in lawyers separately – the complicated search for a venue was priority, it said on request. FC Schweinfurt has developed into the spokesman in the past few weeks. The assistant coach Gregor victim man has taken on a double role in the Schnüdeln. The doctoral lawyer is now announcing the submission of the lawsuit.

There was also ambiguity as to whether there is actually a deadline for the lawsuit

Above all, the justification of the second judgment has opened up: there it was argued that a game conversion was not proportionate in order to punish the violation of the standard. FC Schweinfurt itself had already flown out of the association cup because it had violated the rule. According to the victim man’s presentation, it has a decisive influence on a game day how the squad is set up. All clubs have an enormous effort here to comply with the U23 rule, according to which at least four players under the age of 23 who are eligible to play for the German national team must be in every squad. In its judgment of the end of February, the association sports court also stated that a clear legal situation in such a case was missing – the clubs now see themselves as an agent to create legal certainty in this matter.

It was strange that the arbitral tribunal for the clubs involved was initially unavailable. Before the season, the clubs had undertaken to submit in disputes such as the current sports jurisdiction, and here the arbitral tribunal is also the last instance. It is located at the Nuremberg Higher Regional Court, where a decent judge is appointed referee. This obviously had nothing to do with the BFV for so long that it had to be found first when FC Schweinfurt reported. This was not entirely unimportant because there was also ambiguity whether there was actually a deadline for the lawsuit. Sacrifice explains that he wants to collect the lawsuit on Wednesday for security and, if necessary, submit the detailed explanation.

Weeks of reunion are now beginning. The Swabians will receive Bamberg next Saturday, then they travel to Schweinfurt, in April the games against Türkgücü and Burghausen are coming up. And because an oral trial is usually an oral hearing, representatives of the clubs will probably also see themselves in court in Nuremberg. And listen to the judgment of a referee there, who whistles a twelve-point game, so to speak.