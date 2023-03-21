The Accademia della Crusca on the schwa and asterisks of inclusive language: “Beware of cultural trends”

The Equal Opportunities Committee of the Governing Council of the Court of Cassation on gender equality has consulted the Accademia della Crusca regarding the inclusive language in the writing of judicial documents. The answer was rejected the schwa and the asterisks, promoted the feminine in terms such as the magistrate, the judge, the president, the questora, even in the writing of judicial documents. Rhetorical duplications were also rejected, for example the Italians and the Italians, which suffered the same fate as the schwa and the asterisks.

“The inspiring principles of the ideology linked to gender language and the corrections of the alleged distortions of the traditional language should not be overestimated, because are partly the result of a radicalization linked to cultural trends”, wrote the Crusca scholars. “These fashions have an undeniable international value, linked to what we could define the spirit of our timeand this European and transoceanic thrust should not be underestimated”.

The use of graphic signs that do not correspond in speech cannot belong to judicial language

Subscribe to the newsletter

