With the Clásico in sight (Saturday at 9:00 p.m.) some former players have gathered at the El Student de Alcobendas club to celebrate the now usual paddle tennis tournament organized by Nacex. In a very sporty environment, former legends from Madrid, Barcelona and guests from Atlético de Madrid have analyzed the news just a few days after the match of the year in LaLiga.

Luis Milla

Classic: “In these games there is no favorite. If there is an audience, it is something else, but this time there is not. The two teams arrive very well. Madrid has the Champions League tie on track. Their mood is very good. But the two arrive well. There are no favorites. “

Madrid and Barça level: “At a collective level they are fine. The unbalancing players are very important. Vinicius generates a lot. Dembelé too. The game is going to be very good because both of them arrive very well.”

Messi’s departure: “A great asset would be lost in LaLiga. The best thing is that the best are there.”

Bouquets: “Yes, Ramos deserves it for everything. He has hierarchy, personality. He has been a reference at all levels. The club has to take care of these types of players.”

Barcelona: “Koeman has changed things. Starting from the beginning, he has been able to get out of the scheme a bit. He thought that a change in drawing could improve things and that’s how it was. And it wasn’t easy because the atmosphere in Barcelona was bumpy.”

Victor Muñoz

Saturday game: “Barcelona is having more preparation and rest. That is a small advantage. Madrid plays in Valdebebas. It will be a spectacular game. It is vital for both of us. Whoever loses can be beaten.”

Messi’s departure: “No. I think we will see Messi more times in a Clásico.”

Vinicius: “Vinicius has been spectacular.”

Barcelona: “It is the merit of Koeman and the players. The changes have motivated. He has options to win LaLiga, which we did not expect. He has options to win the double.”

Dembélé: “Dembelé is young. He mixes speed and precision. They will advance and improve if they assimilate the work. He has speed and is very important. If he controls the goal, you have everything.”

Klopp’s Cracked: “Klopp had something to say. Let him look at how his team played. We saw a weak Liverpool and a Madrid that was stronger than it really was.”

Alfonso Pérez

Game: “The Classic of all the classics. With the League as it is. A game that we always like to play and like to watch. They are both teams with an obligation to win. They have nothing to do with streaks, although both arrive well.”

League: “Whoever wins will depend on himself.”

Real Madrid: “Vinicius has very good characteristics. He has not defined himself as a great scorer, but with that speed and that overflow, he takes advantage of his virtues very well. Madrid’s forwards must finish with a good number of goals. You cannot depend only on Benzema. You have to take advantage of the trust. “

Ramos Renovation: “If it were Sergio Ramos, I would stay at Madrid. I think it is important that both of them make an effort and finish their career at Madrid.”

Calderon

The Madrid. “I see Madrid very well. The other day he played an exceptional game and showed that without important players like Hazard or Ramos he swept Liverpool. There are many possibilities for him to win the Classic and watch out for the Champions … I’m happy for Zidane above all , for Zidane, that whenever there are problems he is criticized “.

Haaland or Mbappé. “They are two fantastic players. But I don’t know if it is the best time to spend so much money. The investment in the stadium and the loss of income due to the pandemic make it very difficult to sign them now.”

Bouquets. “I would do it yes or yes. He is a player who should be in Madrid until he retires. He contributes sportingly and as a leader. He is essential in this Madrid.”

Present yourself to the Elections. “It is an option that I do not contemplate. Life has become so expensive and so complicated that my goal is to enjoy it.”

Favorite for the League. “I see that Madrid comes from behind with a lot of momentum, as in horse racing. Barcelona has also improved, Atleti has fallen a little. It is a very competitive league. There are many games left. We won a league in which Barcelona He got eight or nine points from us. Equality is maximum. “

Referee. “It will not be decisive. I always think that they do not do it intentionally. They can be wrong. We have a very high level of refereeing.”

Laporta effect or Florentine effect. “Laporta did very important things when he was there. And Florentino, on his return, four Champions League and the team is very good. Both have done things well.”

Outcome. “We are going to win 3-1.”

Santillana

Favorite. “My favorite is Madrid. But these games are heads or tails. The small details win them. We hope Messi is not inspired. Madrid’s inertia is very positive. We are not missing the injured. I am inclined to think that Madrid can beat Barcelona “.

Messi. “It would make me sad if Messi left Spanish football. He has given so many things to Barcelona … what I don’t want is for him to be inspired on Saturday.”

Haaland or Mbappé. “They are two different players, it depends on what each team is looking for. Everyone wants both of them. But it is not the same to play for Dortmund or Psg as it is for Madrid and Barcelona. The pressure is different. You have to play well all of them. days. They will always have quality, but the head is important and you have to see them taking responsibility on Sundays and Wednesdays “.

Vinicius. “Vinicius is very young. He is under that pressure. Now he is scoring goals and he is going to be pressured more, because he has to do it every game. But this makes Madrid great. I hope he will take on that responsibility game after game and be useful for Madrid “.

Bouquets. “Ramos is the watchword of this team. He has been performing at a very high level for a lot of seasons. I don’t know his or Madrid’s pretensions. I think he still has football and physique to endure. In my time, with 30 years I they called old. Now the players are physically very well, and they last much more “.

Forest

What do you expect from the Classic. “Two teams with a very irregular trajectory. As football is with the pandemic, it is not easy to be regular. Above all I hope a good level of play.”

Bouquets. “It is up to the player and the club. Between them they will decide the best for everyone.”

Messi. “I do not know if it will be his last classic. For me, it is important that he continue in Spanish football.”

Haaland or Mbappé. “I love all the good guys, but I haven’t thought about it.”

Schuster

Favorite for the Classic. “This time I don’t have favorites. They’re both in good shape. It’s going to be a high-quality classic.”

Definitive classic. “There are many games left. If a defeat is a blow for the moment of the season.”

Favorite for the League. “I would be happy if Atlético won it after so long. It would be good if they didn’t always win the same. They deserve it.”

Messi. “It’s not going to be Messi’s last Clásico. I don’t see him in another team. Laporta’s presidency benefits him a lot. I think he stays because he sees a young and hungry team. He feels like the boss. It’s a sporting issue and I don’t see him anywhere else. “

Kroos, the best German in the history of Madrid. “I would have to take the book. He is very good. But we have had many. The trio they form with Casemiro and Modric is among the best in history.”

Bouquets. “If it is in that situation it will be for some reason. I do not know what it is from outside. I see it both outside and inside. They are all speculations. There must be something else.”

Camacho

Favorite for the Classic. “The Madrid that plays in their field and has more to win. Except for the defeat, any result is good. It is a very nice game for LaLiga. All three teams have a chance to win it. The result against Liverpool can help Madrid.”

Casemiro-Kroos-Modric. “I don’t know if it is the best trio, it has always had a good midfield. There are three pieces of players. Madrid’s strength, since they lost Ronaldo, is in that midfield.”

Favorite for the League. “The one that goes first always has more possibilities. In addition, he will play knowing the result of the Classical”.

Messi. “It may be his last Classic. A few months ago it seemed very clear and now not so much. It will be difficult for him to stay.”

Bouquets. “I would like him to stay.”

Haaland or Mbappé. “I like them both. It’s the best there is, but there are many difficulties signing them. I don’t know what the president will be able to do. But for that new field we need something spectacular.”

Arbitrations. “VAR started one way and now it’s another. I don’t understand that very well. They haven’t followed the same line. I like VAR on goals or offside. But to change the referee’s opinions …”.

A defeat in the Classic is final. “It will depend on Atlético, to see what they can do with their advantage. The distance is not decisive. But whoever loses will be morally beaten.”