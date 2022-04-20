It is a bit like the restaurant of the champions, which in style is reminiscent of a Nordic mountain chalet but is located in the heart of Emilia, a stone’s throw from the Ferrari factory in Maranello. A point of reference where the Cavallino riders, who have succeeded each other over time, have found refuge among a plate of grass, a tortellino with parmesan cream or a tagliatella with meat sauce. Mouth-watering dishes that made not only them feel at home, but also all the redheads and the many other VIPs – some from other sports such as football, basketball and MotoGP – who set foot in “Montana” of Fiorano Modenese. A place born in 1967 from an old owner – a former worker in that “Cavallino” so loved by Enzo Ferrari – who left the management in 1985 to Maurizio Paolucci, 61, together with his 62-year-old wife Rossella Giannini. Today the two work alongside their 41-year-old son Alberto, who also curates the restaurant’s Instagram profile with enviable shots.