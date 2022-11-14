Schumer said in a press conference that the “brilliant” Democratic candidates, the party’s agenda and achievements, and the American people’s rejection of “radical anti-democratic Republicans”, led to the party retaining the majority.

He added, “Republicans have fed voters with extremism and negativity, including the insistence of some bogus candidates that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.”

“Democratic candidates like Cortez Masto, New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, have been in competitive races that are getting a lot of attention. They are good people who care about people and understand how to get things done,” he continued.

He continued, “Such people believe in our democracy and our service. They will accomplish a lot in their states over the next six years. They have defeated a number of competitors who did not trust democracy and the truth.”

US Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto retained her seat in the Senate from Nevada, in a victory that ensures Democrats control of the Senate in 2023, which President Joe Biden considered a strengthening of his political position before his meeting with the Chinese president.

According to local media, Cortez Masto defeated her Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt, who was supported by former President Donald Trump.

With Masto’s victory on the heels of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly winning re-election in Arizona late Friday night, Democrats now control 50 seats in the 100-member Senate.

The White House reported that Biden called Catherine Cortez Masto to congratulate her and also spoke with Chuck Schumer.

The president indicated that the focus is now on Georgia, knowing that Democrats can still win a seat in the state, where a second round will be held on December 6.

That’s enough to consolidate Democrats’ control of the Senate in 2023-2024 as Democratic Vice President Kamla Harris could break the tie in the House.

If Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock wins the December 6 Georgia run-off against Republican Herschel Walker, that would increase the Democrats’ majority to 51 to 49 Republicans.

That, in turn, would give Democrats the added advantage of passing a limited number of controversial bills that are allowed to pass by a simple majority of votes instead of the 60 needed for most laws.