Schumer and Biden…and the repercussions of the Gaza war

Last week, I saw something nearly impossible: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — a staunch and lifelong supporter of Israel — gave a speech in which he called on Israelis to hold elections as soon as possible in order to put an end to the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was an extraordinary and almost impossible thing, and it provoked predictable reactions from the Jewish right (Schumer is a traitor), from Netanyahu (Israel is not a banana republic), and from skeptics (Schumer flatters the Democratic left). All of them are expected responses, and all of them are incorrect responses.

As for the correct response, it is the following question: What happened to the relationship between the United States and Netanyahu until someone sincerely committed to Israel’s well-being like Chuck Schumer came out and called on the Israelis to replace Netanyahu? President Joe Biden himself praised his speech, which was smart and sensitive, and described it as “ “Good Speech” that highlighted concerns shared by “many Americans”? In fact, Israelis and friends of Israel ignore this basic question at their peril. The answer has to do with a profound shift in American policy and geopolitical calculations regarding the Middle East — a shift revealed by the war between Israel and Hamas, and a shift that made Netanyahu's refusal to formulate any vision for Israeli-Palestinian relations based on two states for two peoples a threat to both Biden's foreign policy goals and the opportunities to restore peace. His election.

But, why has Netanyahu become a problem for the United States and Biden on both the geopolitical and policy levels? The short answer is that America's entire strategy in the Middle East right now — and perhaps Israel's long-term interests as well — depends on Israel and the non-Hamas Palestinian Authority working on the long-term development needs of the Palestinians and, ultimately, on a two-state solution. The fact is that Netanyahu explicitly ruled out this, along with any other fully-fledged plan for the next day in Gaza. But why do Israel and the United States need a Palestinian partner and a vision for a two-state solution? In fact, I see 6 reasons – and these are many reasons, but they are all related to the challenge facing Biden and his political fate:

1- No army has ever had to fight an enemy in such a dense urban environment, which includes an estimated 560 to 720 kilometers of tunnels extending from one end of the war zone to the other. As a result, such urban warfare was always going to cause many casualties among innocent civilians, even with the most careful armies, not to mention one seething with anger at the killing and kidnapping of so many children, parents, and grandparents. The truth is that I am certain that nothing can compensate those civilians who escaped death in Gaza for the loss of their children, parents and grandparents. However, an expression by Israel of the desire to establish a new relationship between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, with Palestinians not led by Hamas, would at least give all parties some hope that there will not be a round of bloodshed like this again. .

2- This is the first major war between Israel and Hamas that Israel and Hamas are waging in the era of TikTok. TikTok was arguably designed for war like this — 15-second videos of the worst human suffering broadcast constantly. In the face of this media tsunami, Israel needed a clear message of commitment to a peace process during the post-war phase, moving towards two states. But Israel did not have any message of this kind. As a result, Israel is not only hostile to many Arab Americans and Muslim Americans, Biden administration officials say, but it also risks losing support among an entire generation of global youth (including part of the Democratic Party base).

3- This war is not a “revenge” war, similar to all previous wars between “Hamas” and Israel – in which Israel punished “Hamas” for bombing it with missiles, then left it in power after the fighting ended – but rather it is a war aimed at eliminating “ Hamas” once and for all. Therefore, Israel needed from the beginning to develop an alternative vision for how Gaza should be legitimately governed by non-Hamas Palestinians – because no Palestinian would accept this task without a legitimate process based on at least a two-state solution.

4- The goal of the Hamas attack was to prevent Israel from becoming more integrated into the Arab world thanks to the “Abrahamic Accords” and the potential normalization process with Saudi Arabia. Consequently, Israel's response had to be designed to preserve these vital new relationships. The reality is that this can only happen if Israel is fighting Hamas in Gaza with one hand, and actually seeks to establish two states with the other.

5- This war had a large regional component. Israel soon found itself fighting Hamas in Gaza and Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq. The only way Israel can build a regional coalition — and enable Biden to help mobilize regional allies — is for Israel to simultaneously pursue a peace process with non-Hamas Palestinians. This is the necessary glue for a regional alliance against Iran. Without this glue, Biden's grand strategy of building an alliance against Iran and Russia (and China) extending from India across the Arabian Peninsula across North Africa to the EU/NATO will falter. This is because no one wants to support the protection of Israel, whose government is controlled by extremists who want to permanently occupy the West Bank and Gaza.

6. Political scientist Gautam Mukunda, author of Choosing Presidents, explained this last good point to me: “The rise of the progressive left and Netanyahu’s tacit alliance with Trump has weakened support for Israel among Democrats.” If Israel fought a war in Gaza in which there were many civilian casualties — but which offered no political hope for a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians — that obscures over time, clouding people's memories of the horrors of October 7 and their support for Israel in its aftermath. This makes it increasingly difficult for even the most pro-Israel American figures — like Schumer — to continue supporting the war in the face of the enormous international and domestic costs. For all these reasons, and I cannot say this loudly enough, Israel has a major interest in pursuing a two-state solution. Also I can't repeat this enough. I don't know if the Palestinian Authority can reform itself into the government that Palestinians and Israelis need, but I know for sure that everyone now has a great interest in trying to make it happen.

