D.Karlheinz Böhm was the man at Sissi’s side three times. Now there will be a new Franz Joseph. “I’m going to be emperor!” Wrote the actor Jannik Schümann proudly on Instagram on Wednesday evening. This will make his childhood dream come true. He also put a photo of himself and the young Swiss woman Dominique Devenport, he with a mustache and in uniform, she with a tiara and a gold-colored dress.

Born in Lucerne in 1996, she is still a student at the Otto Falckenberg School in Munich, succeeding Romy Schneider and playing Sisi, Empress of Austria. “Sisi” is also the title of the TV-Now remake. The series is produced by Story House Pictures and directed by Sven Bohse (“Ku’damm ’56 / ’59”, “The Secret of the Dead Forest”). The broadcast is planned for the end of 2021.

“I’m so much looking forward to the shooting, which will take place from April to August in Latvia and Lithuania,” said 28-year-old Schümann (“Charité”). “I’m already in love with my Sisi, Dominique Devenport.” The Hamburg native sees the series as his greatest acting challenge to date. “In addition, I was able to acquire a lot of new skills in preparation: riding, fencing, dancing, label training. How cool is that ?! “, it says in the press release of the production company.

The new edition “Sisi” should be historically more accurate compared to Romy Schneider’s “Sissi”, even if the “love story of two young people between personal desires and political constraints, between power and vulnerability” is told, as it is said. One thing is more authentic: The real Elisabeth was called Sisi, not Sissi.