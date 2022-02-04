The world of motorsport and karting has learned with enthusiasm the news from Germany, where one of the institutions of this category will officially survive: the kart track of Kerpen-Manheim, owned by the family Schumacher, in fact, it will continue its usual activity, avoiding so the concrete hypothesis of abatement to allow the extraction of lignite thanks to an agreement reached with the energy company Rwe. The latter, after purchasing the land in the area surrounding the track in 2016, had subsequently made a compensation offer to also include the circuit, which would have been demolished to allow the project set by the German company. However, after the strong protests of the environmentalists, who had even hindered the expansion of the Rwe in the area, the managers of the latter finally reached a definitive agreement with the management of the kart track, which will therefore remain present also in the future.

Moreover, the narrow escape could initiate a sort of absolute rebirth of the same track, with a work by retraining which would allow the track to become the official seat of some tests of the world karting. To do this, some resurfacing of the circuit would have already been planned, as well as a retouching of the curbs. In addition, the road leading to the entrance of the structure could also be the subject of a new project, which would include the renovation of the services: “We have entered into a lease agreement with Rwe for ten years – explained the president of the karting club Gerhard Noack to the Kolner Express – with an option for five more. We will be able to invest the money from the sale in the necessary restructuring “. The kart track, owned by the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, is known all over the world for being the place where the German made his very first career races as a child, as well as being a ‘gymnasium’ for other future world champions: among these, the compatriot Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, who shares the world record in F1 with the Kaiser.