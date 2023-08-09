The Ferrari F2001B up for auction

A Ferrari back to auction. It’s about the F2001B by Michael Schumacher, the car that helped the German to achieve his fifth world title and to catch up with Juan Manuel Fangio: it will be auctioned this month in Monterrey (Mexico) by Sotheby’s, one of the most important auction houses in the world. For the wealthy who want to buy the jewel, it will be possible to bid online from 16 to 19 August.

The specific chassis is the 215, which with Kaiser Schumi finished first in Melbourne and third in Sepang before moving to the wheel of the F2002, one of the most dominant cars of recent decades. In fact, the 215 is one of the chassis that has always hit the podium in Formula 1.

It’s not the first time that a Maranello car has gone up for auction. Last year the F2003-GA sold for $14.9 million, breaking the previous record of $7.5 million achieved by the F2001 in 2017.

The F2001B, used by Schumacher in two races (Melbourne and Sepang) and by Rubens Barrichello also at Interlagos, obtained a win and a pole position in three races (the 150th in the history of the Scuderia), ending its “service” with a retirement by Rubinho on the track at his home due to a problem with the hydraulic system. It is a variant of the F2001 which had won the title the previous year. It is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter V10 capable of delivering 825 HP of power. Seven-speed sequential racing gearbox, the overall weight of the single-seater is 600 kg.