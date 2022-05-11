It had a very illustrious owner there Ferrari California auctioned by Boutsen Classic: the Cavallino coupé-cabriolet proposed by the auction house in fact belonged to Michael Schumacher, former driver of the Maranello team and seven times Formula 1 champion. The special supercar is on sale but at the moment the starting price to grab the car that belonged to the Kaiser remains top secret. This California belonged to Schumi for several years, with the former Ferrari using it as a private car before selling it in 2021.

Among other things, it was Schumacher himself who personally participated in the development of this model, after his first career retirement in 2006. The Ferrari California specimen that belonged to the seven-time F1 world champion has chassis number 168913 and presents in excellent condition. Registered in 2009 and delivered to Schumi, the first owner, it boasts several customizations made to measure for the German champion, such as theand initials MS sewn on the headrestsor the elegant Nürburgring silver livery with double stripes in Cerro Gray. Perfectly preserved, this California has only traveled 15,000 km and is currently in Switzerland.

To push the Ferrari California, a V8 engine 4.3-liter engine placed in the front position and borrowed from the F430, capable of delivering 460 hp and guaranteeing noteworthy performance, with a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h covered in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 310 km / h . All combined with the seven-speed double-clutch transmission, making its debut in a Prancing Horse car. The configuration with metal sunroof and the coupé-convertible layout was another new feature for the Maranello range. The name chosen then paid homage to the iconic Ferrari 250 GT California, also recalled by some stylistic features. Collectors from all over the world will surely have pricked up their ears and will be ready to grab the Ferrari driven by Schumacher.