Publication of “Die Aktuelle” simulated dialogue with the former pilot using chatbot; he has been in a vegetative state since 2013

The family of former German Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher, 54, plans to sue the tabloid Die Aktuelle after the magazine published a “interview” made with AI (Artificial Intelligence) in which he simulated a conversation with the former pilot The information is from the news agency Associated Press.

Schumacher has been in a vegetative state since December 2013, when he had a skiing accident in France and hit his head on a rock. After coming out of the coma and returning home, the family has preserved their privacy and does not release photos or information about the German’s health condition.

On the cover of its edition last Saturday (15.Apr.2023), the weekly magazine printed the headline where it said that this would be the “1st interview” of the former pilot since the accident.

“Looks deceptively real”published the Die Aktuelle in the subtitle, in smaller letters. The magazine only reveals that the interview was produced by AI at the end of the report.



Disclosure

The publication led to the resignation of the editor-in-chief of the Die Aktuelle, Anne Hoffmann, who has been at the head of the magazine since 2009.

“This misleading and nasty article should never have been published. It in no way meets the journalistic standards that we and our readers expect.”said the magazine’s manager, Bianca Pohlmann.

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004) and won 91 races over two decades in the main competition of world motorsport. He retired in 2012.

However, while skiing with his son, Mick Schumacher, on December 29, 2013, the former driver fell and hit his head on a rock at a resort in the French Alps. He had cerebral edema and head trauma and was admitted for surgery.

Schumacher spent about 6 months in a coma in a hospital in Grenoble, France, until he regained consciousness and was transferred back to his home in Switzerland. There are indications that the former pilot has lost the ability to communicate and is in a vegetative state, but the information is hidden by the family.