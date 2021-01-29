Michael Schumacher, the celebrated Formula 1 driver, has been isolated from the world for more than seven years. In December 2013, the German suffered a serious accident while skiing at the Méribel resort in the French Alps. As he was descending a hillside, he collided with a stone, fell, and the blow caused him to suffer extensive brain damage that kept him in hospital for eight months. Since then, hardly anything is known about him. Your family not only takes care of your health, but protects your privacy to avoid that hardly any information. Everything related to him is a secret, as his wife, Corinna, wanted and arranged five years ago.

Until now. After years of secrecy, a documentary about the pilot is about to be released with images provided by the family and even with interviews with some of its members. Already in May 2019 there was talk about it, but now it has come to light again because the material it will collect is already known and because of its multiple delays when it comes to its premiere, mainly due to covid-19.

Simply titled Schumacher, the documentary was made by three German directors, Michael Wech, Hanns-Bruno Kammertons and Vanessa Nöcker. For the first time it will contain “private and family approved” recordings, as the German newspaper has advanced Express, who has provided several details about it. For example, he explains that in the footage there will be testimonies from the former pilot’s wife, Corinna (51 years old), as well as his father, Rolf (75) and his children, Gina-Maria (23) and the well-known pilot and follower from the Mick saga (21).

Vanessa Nocker, who in addition to making the documentary is the general director and producer of the company that is creating the documentary, B14, based in the city of Hamburg, has explained to the German newspaper that the film is finally finished. Its premiere was scheduled for the beginning of December 2019, but they decided to postpone it for a year, until the end of 2020, precisely to be able to have access to the family videos contributed by the Schumachers and thus incorporate them into it. And then the difficulties of the times have come. “The coronavirus has complicated the situation a lot. That is why we cannot give a date for the moment, we ask for a little patience ”, Nocher told the Express.

Family spokeswoman Sabine Kehm told the same newspaper that “the film is supposed to portray Michael’s incomparable career, but it also shows the many facets of a complex man: the ruthless and daring Formula 1 driver, the ambitious athlete, consummate mechanic with unique technical talent, trustworthy team player and caring family man. ”

The occasion is especially striking given how armored the racing star’s life has been so far. There are few people who maintain contact with Schumacher and his family, few who talk about it and even fewer who reveal any information about the runner. Last November, some statements by Jean Todt, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), were astonished, who stated in a Dutch newspaper that he was in contact with the German champion and that he visited him on a regular basis. “His fight continues, together with his family and his doctors,” the FIA ​​chief told the Dutch newspaper. By Telegraaf. “I go to watch it regularly and we watch TV together.” A few words that revealed that the pilot had a

After coming out of a coma in mid-2014, Michael Schumacher was transferred to his home, located in Gland (Switzerland), next to Lake Geneva, between Lausanne and Geneva. There a series of specialists treat him every day, and the British media calculated a few years ago that the cost of such care would amount to 200,000 euros per month. However, two and a half years ago the family bought a mansion in Mallorca that had belonged to businessman Florentino Pérez. Built on an area of ​​15,000 square meters, the house has sea views, two swimming pools and is surrounded by gardens, and it is estimated that it cost about 30 million euros. The latest news, at the end of September 2020, suggested that it is in that place where the pilot is now recovering. Who was the wife of Formula 1 magnate Flavio Briattore, model Elisabetta Gregoraci, gave certain details in Big Fratello VIP, the Italian version with famous Big Brother: “It does not speak, it communicates with the eyes. Only three people can visit it and I know who they are “