The excellent performance of Kevin Magnussen in Austin, where the Dane had brought back the Haas in the points area from the Austrian GP, ​​he had restored confidence and enthusiasm to the US team in view of the Mexican Grand Prix, also to distance AlphaTauri from eighth place in the constructors’ classification. Instead, the racetrack Hermanos Rodriguez he denied any attempt to reach his opponents from Faenza, thanks to a double placing outside the scoring area both by Magnussen himself and by Mick Schumacher.

The pilots of the American team have in fact passed under the checkered flag with a disappointing one 16th and 17th place, with the number 47 in front of his teammate for the first time since the Italian Grand Prix. A very meager consolation for the son of the seven times world champion Michael, as evidenced by the commentary on the race: “In FP3 we noticed that once the track got colder, it seemed that the others were doing better than us. – commented – we knew the pace was there in qualifying, but it wasn’t like that in the race, even if there was nothing wrong at a strategic level. It was just a matter of our pace, and we had to live with it. I am sure that in Brazil things could be very different ”.

A summary very similar to that expressed by Magnussenwho went from a Haas hero to a victim of a car in full technical difficulty on the Mexican circuit in the space of a week: “We didn’t have a good pace – he remarked – I mounted the medium tire and then the soft one for the race, which could have given us some opportunities, but we were a bit too far away to do much. There are many opportunities, we scored points in the last race but today is not what we wanted, so we will move on to the next one ”.