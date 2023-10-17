New adventure

The passage of Mick Schumacher to endurance, after a season spent ‘on the bench’ at Mercedes playing the role of third driver, he now seems ever closer. Today, in fact, the young German talent, signed by the Haas team at the end of last season, he lapped the Spanish circuit of Jerez at the wheel of the Alpine A424which will take part in the WEC next year.

On the track today

Schumacher’s participation in this test had been anticipated by the German media, always very attentive to what could be the career developments of Michael Schumacher’s son. The site motorsport-magazin.com and the daily newspaper Bild they had announced that the possible test at the wheel of Alpine for Mick would arrive today and the news had been confirmed by the Renault-owned company.

Even the boss of Alpine Motor Racing, Bruno Faminhad in fact confirmed the willingness to give Schumacher a steering wheel and give him a test with the endurance car. When he was questioned about it by journalists, on the occasion of the Suzuka Formula 1 weekend, his answer was clear: “For the moment we are just talking, but we hope to organize a test soon”. Now the opportunity has arrived.

Doors opened by Mercedes

Today the Alpine social media accounts also showed the A424 on the track on the Spanish circuit, where in 1997 Mick’s father experienced one of the most controversial pages of his sporting career. The images do not clearly reveal which pilot is in the cockpit, but the clues all point towards the ’99 class. The possible hiring of Mick Schumacher by Alpine could however don’t stop the 24-year-old from continuing his work in the Circus with Mercedes. “Whatever program he joins, for me he can remain with us as a reserve pilot, if it is possible for the other party”Toto Wolff had recently declared.