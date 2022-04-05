2022 started under a lucky star for the Haas. The American team, which last year had desolately finished in last place in the constructors’ classification without being able to collect even a world championship point, in this start of the World Championship instead turned out to be one of the most competitive teams in the center of the group. Between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia the team led by Gunther Steiner has collected 12 points and is currently in fifth position in the team rankings. So far, however, the top-10 placements have only come thanks to the Danish veteran Kevin Magnussenrecalled from the Kannapolis team after the dismissal of Nikita Mazepin.

The other Haas home rider, Mick Schumacher, crossed the line in 11th place in Sakhir and did not take part in the Saudi Arabian GP due to the frightening accident that saw him protagonist – fortunately without serious consequences – in qualifying. The German in 2021 had regularly beaten his then mate Mazepin, while in this first phase of the season he is struggling to bring Magnussen’s performances closer. Schumacher, however, also thanks to the performances shown so far by the VF-22, said he was optimistic about the rest of his season. “I feel I have grown up and taken a step forward – explained the son of art in an interview with the site RacingNews365.com– we hope it is enough to be competitive and do the work that is needed“.

“I feel that [sono] was able to improve in every respect – continued Haas # 47 – there is now no special thing that I would say that stands out “. However, the 2020 Formula 2 champion also wanted to underline how his debut year was not so bad, despite several incidents, and he did not set himself any particular objectives to achieve in order to judge the year that has just begun to be positive: “I think the last year has been a good one. It will be interesting to see how much I am able to improve this year. I feel I have all the tools necessary to take that step – he concluded – and if the car helps me then I’m sure we’ll have a good season. Target? There isn’t one in particular, except driving fast“.