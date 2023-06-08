First time in the car

It took time, but in the end Mick Schumacher was finally able to drive that Mercedes W14 which he had only had the opportunity to test virtually so farand, getting behind the wheel of the simulator of the Brackley stable. The occasion, quite important above all from a future point of view, was that of the second day of Pirelli testing, held on Wednesday at the Barcelona circuit. On the track, in addition to Schumacher, there was also the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, also involved by Pirelli in tests to experiment with the 2024 tyres, which will have to be used without the possibility of using tire warmers.

Busy day

Certainly the former Haas driver did not spare his efforts, completing 152 rounds and providing useful data not only to Pirelli, but also to its team. In particular, in fact, the F2 2020 champion said satisfied with the perceived correlation between the simulator and the real car. An important element with a view to developing a single-seater that is as competitive as possible in view, above all, of the 2024 season. “There is obviously a difference between the simulator and driving in the real world. The technology is not yet at the point of being able to compare it 100%. However this was the closest experience I’ve ever had between a simulator and real life. The simulator primed me, and the team put a lot of effort into correlating that. This helped me know what to expect when driving. It is clear why this team is eight times world champion“.

Pirelli, but not only

The focus of the day was obviously the work on the tires carried out together with Pirelli. However, the Catalan test provided Schumacher with a valuable opportunity to test the W14 on track, which will serve him well in his role as reserve driver. “This experience will definitely come in handy for me – confirmed the #47, former driver of the Ferrari Driver Academy – I understood better what to pay attention to and what to work on. I also have a better understanding of all procedures and how the team works trackside. This would be a key factor if you were to enter a race“, said Schumacher.

Effective updates

Finally, a consideration on the new updates, which appeared particularly effective during last Sunday’s Spanish GP, could not be missing: “It was great to try out the new update pack. Of course I hadn’t ridden the original pack so I couldn’t make a direct comparison Schumacher explained. But from all the communication I’ve heard from the riders I’ve heard and shared many of their comments while riding. [La macchina] it was very easy to drive“.