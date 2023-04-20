Wolff’s accusation of Steiner

“I believe that if Michael Schumacher had accompanied his son during the two years of Haas, Steiner would not have dared to treat Mick like that“. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s accusation against his Haas colleague Günther Steiner went around the world, and someone with an inflammable character like the South Tyrolean certainly couldn’t let it go. Also because there is talk of frankness in working relationships, an aspect for which Steiner has become an icon, above all thanks to Drive to Survive.

Steiner’s answer

“What I have to say to Wolff is that if my father had been present Toto would not have said the things he said“, this is the sarcastic comment of Steiner a Sky Sports UKin what promises to be a question and answer destined to last other episodes.

Schumacher luxury reserve

In his two years in Haas, Schumacher didn’t put in great performances, to the point of forcing the team to put him down at the end of the season and definitively give up the youth policy promoted in 2021, calling Nico Hulkenberg for 2023. Mick, however, is still a Formula 3 and Formula 2 champion, and therefore knows how to stay in a single-seater and bring it to success.

Mercedes’ move to put him under contract as reserve driver shouldn’t be interpreted as a nostalgia-operation perhaps linked to commercial logic, but finds its technical justifications. It’s not for everyone to have the fact that he already has racing experience with new generation cars as a backup. A “ready to use” reserve in case of need, as George Russell was in his Williams days: the Briton replaced Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain in 2020 when the seven-time world champion contracted the Coronavirus. Maybe Schumacher won’t have Russell’s talent, but the cases of Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon also show that a year on the bench is not a drama: F1 is a meat grinder that you can use to your advantage, playing your cards right.