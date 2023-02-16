A few months after the conclusion of his experience in Haas, which also put an end to his stay in Formula 1 as an official driver, Mick Schumacher reiterated once again, on the occasion of the presentation of the Mercedes W14, what is his main objective in view of the season 2024: return to the starting grid. To do this, the 23-year-old German will spend the whole of 2023 in Brackley as the third driver of the Anglo-German team, also carrying out the same role in Woking, in this case at the wheel of the McLaren. The championship and the pre-season tests have not yet begun, but for Schumacher there have already been the first signs of his possible return among the ‘greats’ of Formula 1.

It was the son of the seven-time world champion who admitted it in a statement reported by Auto Bild, in which the F2 2020 champion reiterated his willingness to commit himself 100% to his new role: “Maybe it wasn’t what I wanted, but it’s another way to improve as a driver – has explained – my aim is to stay in Formula 1. There’s no guarantee, of course, but I’m in a comfortable position where I think I can learn a lot this season. I’m sure there will be opportunities, also why some people have already expressed their interest in me during the winter. So, there is something. We will see in the coming weeks and months when the negotiations begin. The calendar is busy but I will be doing a few kart races here and there which is probably the closest thing to Formula 1. I drove a Formula 3 in the winter and will try to drive as many cars as possible. I’m fitter than ever, and I want to stay fit.”

Speaking of driving, Schumacher also hopes to be able to take to the track this year at the wheel of the Mercedes, adding this experience to his regular simulator work: “This is the hope – added a Sky Deutschland – we still have to see if and when that will be the case, but of course it would be very positive for the team to have a comparison with the simulator work”. In conclusion, also to speed up the time for his return in 2024, the German said he wanted to keep all possible negotiations open for his return, speaking with all the teams interested in him: “I will continue to talk to everyone – confirmed a Bild – I am very happy at Mercedes, but my aim is to race in Formula 1 again. We will have to see how the year unfolds and what opportunities there are. I will approach each race weekend as if I were actually sitting in the car during the race.”