A person close to Michael Schumacher he would have secretly taken some photos of the former champion, who was seriously injured in 2013.

Since the tragic accident on the ski slope in 2013, Michael Schumacher has not appeared in public and the family has done everything to strenuously protect his privacy, even at the cost of isolating him more and more from the people who were close to him. Just one of these, which would have had access to the private residence of the former champion, would have managed to take him secretly some photos, which he then allegedly tried to sell for 1 million euros to the press. No newspaper for now would have agreed to buy them.

