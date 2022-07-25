The excellent streak of results obtained in France did not continue Mick Schumacher in Great Britain and Austria. The German of the Haas, fresh from an eighth and a sixth place in the last two races, did not go beyond a sad 15th position in a race totally to be forgotten for the American team, also affected by the retirement of Kevin Magnussen. However, the team led by Gunther Steiner kept seventh position in the constructors’ classification. An excellent result considering the enormous difficulties Haas has faced in recent years and also the fact that the Kannapolis team is the only one on the grid that has not yet brought substantial updates to their cars.

In the Hungarian GP, ​​the last one before the summer stop of F1, substantial upgrades will finally arrive for the VF-22. Steiner, however, made it clear that there will be no opportunity to immediately test all the new features on both cars. So just a pilot, Kevin Magnussen, will have the new package available, while Schumacher will have to content himself with driving the ‘standard’ version of his Haas. A decision, that of the team leaders, also linked to many accidents committed in the first part of the championship by the German driverwhich left the team with virtually no spare parts. “We will hardly have spare parts for even one car – Stenier admitted to the site NextGenAuto – this year we have had many accidents and therefore we have consumed all our materials“.

The updates, according to the manager from Bolzano, will focus on sidepods And bottom. For Schumacher, however, there is also another problem on the horizon. The boss of the stars and stripes wall has in fact announced a short one penalty on the grid for the 2020 F2 champion. The ‘supply’ of three power units supplied to Schumacher, in fact, is running out. The hope of the whole team, however, is that, except in cases of force majeure, we can avoid having to serve the penalty in Hungary. In fact, the extremely tortuous Budapest track is one of the worst in the entire calendar for overtaking.